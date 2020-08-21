‘this-is-our-moment.-this-is-our-mission,’-joe-biden-said-as-he-accepted-the-democratic-nomination-for-president

Biden ends his DNC speech by calling this election a “battle for the soul of the nation”

Members of the District of Columbia Democratic Party attend a drive-in watch party in the parking lot of the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium to watch Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accept the Democratic nomination for president on the final night of the Democratic National Convention on August 20 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden closed his speech tonight at the Democratic National Convention with a call to action to Americans this November to get “united in our love for each other.”

“Let us begin you and I together one nation under God, united in our love for America, united in our love for each other. For love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear, and light is more powerful than dark. This is our moment. This is our mission,” Biden said.

The former vice president wants history to “say that the end of this chapter of American darkness begin here tonight as love and hope and light join in the battle for the soul of the nation.”

“And this is a battle we will win, and we’ll do it together,” Biden said.

Watch: