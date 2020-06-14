This is "probably a good time" to discuss police reform

Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, said on Sunday that it is "probably" the right time to look closely at police reforms after the national protests that erupted over the death of George Floyd.

"We need to look at the appropriate reforms and this is probably a good time to stand out and do it," Carson said on "Fox News Sunday." "I think that is one of the things that the president has made very clear. This is a problem, it will be examined, it will be treated."

But he did not say whether the president would support proposals by House Democrats to ban bottlenecks, limit qualified immunity for police officers and create a national database of misconduct.

"I hope that the president and the administration involve the appropriate stakeholders and that they see everything," Carson said. "Obviously we don't want to create a situation where the police are under the microscope and they don't want to do their job because they are afraid."

"When people make decisions based on anger or emotion, they are rarely good decisions," he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has commissioned Senator Tim Scott, the Republican Party's only black senator, to serve as a benchmark in a package of criminal justice reforms in the chamber.

But Scott, from South Carolina, said limiting qualified immunity for officers who would subject them to legal and civil action is not a start.

"From the Republican perspective, and the President has sent a signal that qualified immunity is off the table. They see that as a poisonous pill on our side, "Face the Nation said on CBS News." We can use the decertification of officers, except that law enforcement unions say it is a poisonous pill. "