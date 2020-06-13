This is Rayshard Brooks

WSB

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) provided an update on the fatal shooting of a black man by police at a fast food restaurant in Atlanta last night.

According to GBI director Vic Reynolds, around 10:33 p.m. ET, on Friday night, Atlanta police asked for GBI's help in a shooting at a Wendy & # 39; s restaurant on University Ave in southeast Atlanta. The incident involved two Atlanta Police Officers and Rayshard Brooks.

The GBI has continuously worked on the investigation since it was called to the matter on Friday night and has spoken to several witnesses and seen different surveillance videos, including Wendy's surveillance videos and videos taken by witnesses posted on the networks. social, Reynolds said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

The statement made early Saturday morning by the GBI was released after officials reviewed the body camera images provided by the APD.

What happened, according to the GBI: Reynolds said it appears Brooks was being investigated by the APD for an alleged DUI offense, and that at some point during the course of the investigation, he became engaged to two Atlanta officers and that engagement turned into a physical confrontation, as see in the video.

During the confrontation, Brooks was able to secure the Taser of one of the Atlanta police officers, Reynolds said.

Based on surveillance footage from Wendy & # 39; s, GBI says it appears Brooks ran away with one of the officers' Tasers and did so within walking distance, the length of what is described as 5-7 parking spaces, and then he turns around and points the Taser at the Atlanta officer.

"At that point, the Atlanta officer reaches down and retrieves his gun from its holster, unloads it, hits Mr. Brooks there in the parking lot, and falls," said Reynolds.

Going forward: Reynolds said he instructed officers to speed up the investigation, saying he wants to be "very, very fast" but still "very thorough."

"We have to do it the right way. I am sure when I speak to the public that anyone who has had a loved one in this situation, either as a law enforcement officer or as someone who has been involved in a situation where officers used the lethal force they want the investigation to be done correctly. They want it thoroughly and they want it to be done well, "he said.

The GBI says it will make surveillance video of the incident available to the media on Saturday night with a digital enhancement of what the GBI focused on in investigating the incident.

"In circumstances like this, when an officer is involved in the use of deadly force, people have a right to know how it happened. Where it happened. The circumstances surrounding the situation," said Reynolds.

