This is the best-selling pony car in the United States so far for 2020

We are halfway through the 2020 pony car sales race and it may already be over.

The Ford Mustang has taken a dominant advantage over the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro.

During the challenging first six months of the year, Ford sold 33,786 Mustangs, powered by the new high-end Shelby GT500, which is the most powerful 760-hp Ford.

Dodge delivered 22,018 Challengers during the same period, but saw a 23 percent drop from the previous year compared to the Mustang's 12.3 percent. Watch out for a late charge with the presentation of the Challenger Super Stock as the most powerful American car for sale with 807 hp and the hype that goes with the lineup this fall.

The Chevy Camaro is a very distant third party with just 13,860 cars delivered, 43.35 percent less than in 2019. No major new versions are expected to come this year, as the first mid-engine Corvette takes the brand's attention. Bowtie.

