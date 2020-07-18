This is the best way to honor the legacy of John Lewis (opinion)





The bridge should have been renamed a long time ago. Pettus was a domestic terrorist who fought in a treasonous army for the right to claim the property of human beings. Children are not taken to the Edmund Pettus Bridge to learn about he; Families now make the pilgrimage to teach the next generation that men like him can lose. That while these men wielded horrible and violent power, there were very brave people who joined arms and faced that violence in their demand for justice. That heroes like Lewis put on their best $ 5 suit, along with their raincoat and backpack, and fought for black voting rights.

Things should be named as they are, and the bridge at Selma should be renamed to Lewis. This is the bridge where Lewis once thought he was going to die, after being hit so badly by white cops that he suffered a fractured skull. This is the bridge that he repeatedly crossed over the years, eventually on the arm of the first black president.

There is a necessary skepticism about the superficial changes that are being made at the moment. But to honor Lewis' life legacy and go beyond symbolic change, we must restore the Voting Rights Act.

Lewis was a Democratic activist and congressman. It was a role model for those who preach direct action on the streets and those who believe that change comes from the halls of power. He worked in both spaces, toward the same goal: the right of African Americans to vote.