This is the case of the Fed against Ghislaine Maxwell

He made friends with the girls by asking them about their lives and taking them shopping or to the movies.

But Ghislaine Maxwell's motives for cultivating friendships were obscure: She was preparing the teens to be abused by her ex-boyfriend and best friend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, federal prosecutors say.

Once she developed a relationship with a minor girl, Maxwell, 58, "would try to normalize sexual abuse," according to the 18-page indictment she was charged with on Thursday.

British high society allegedly would do this by stripping in front of minors, discussing sexual issues, or being present when teens were naked.

He was also there when the girls interacted with Epstein, reassuring them "because an adult woman was present," but then encouraging them to give pedophile massages that often ended with his and her sexual abuse of teens, according to the feds. and the accusers.

Maxwell allegedly encouraged victims to accept Epstein's offers to help them pay for their travel or educational opportunities to make them feel indebted to the perverted couple.

"Through this process, Maxwell and Epstein lured victims to engage in sexual activities with Epstein," the indictment notes.

It is unclear exactly where Maxwell met the children. Epstein prosecutors who have spoken out publicly have said the heiress would either hand her number over to girls outside of schools or prowl Central Park looking for young prey.

The three victims Maxwell is accused of helping to abuse Epstein between 1994 and 1997 were just 14 years old when they were caught in his net.

Here is the case against Maxwell, as established by prosecutors:

Minor victim # 1

The first victim in the complaint met Maxwell when he was 14 years old.

Maxwell befriended the girl by asking her about her school, classes, and family. He also took her out to shops or to the movies.

She "tried to normalize inappropriate and abusive behavior," including undressing in front of the girl.

Within a year, Epstein began abusing the child, and "Maxwell was present and participated in some of these abuses," prosecutors allege.

In particular, the socialite would participate in Epstein's "sexualized group massages" with the teenager, during which she or the girl would engage in sexual acts with the filthy.

The couple allegedly encouraged the minor to travel to the financier's Upper East Side mansion from Florida in 1996 to sexually abuse her.

Minor victim # 2

The second victim in the complaint was under the age of 18 in 1996 when she interacted with Maxwell at Epstein's ranch in New Mexico.

She had flown into the sprawling Santa Fe residence from out of state at Epstein's invitation.

Epstein had invited her "for the purpose of being prepared and / or subjected to acts of sexual abuse," the complaint says.

During the trip, the adults took the girl shopping and to the movies, and Maxwell talked to her.

Although he knew the girl was a minor, Maxwell "began his efforts to groom her [for her] for Epstein's abuse."

This allegedly included giving the boy an unsolicited massage when the girl was topless and encouraging her to massage Epstein.

Minor victim # 3

In London, between 1994 and 1995, Maxwell became friends with the third victim, knowing that the girl was a minor.

Among other things, they discussed the minor's life and family before Maxwell allegedly took her to meet Epstein on multiple occasions.

During those interactions, Maxwell would allegedly push the teenager to massage Epstein, although she knew "that Epstein would engage in sexual acts with Minor Victim-3 during those massages."

The girl gave the requested items and was sexually abused during them, according to the complaint.

Maxwell "was aware that Epstein engaged in sexual activities with Minor Victim-3 on multiple occasions, including at times when Minor Victim-3 was under the age of 18."