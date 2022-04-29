A perfect semester preparation does not take much time. If you approach the matter wisely and concentrate on the essential points, you will be through with it in a few hours and can start the new semester with peace of mind. However, you need to know what part of a solid semester preparation is and which points you have to consider.

Create Or Customize A Course Of Study

If you want to plan your semester from the beginning, you need to know what to expect roughly. That’s why you should take a look at your study plan in the first preparation step. Your study plan includes all the important milestones and goals of your studies and shows when you should complete which modules and exams. Before your semester starts, get an overview of your course of study.

If you don’t already have a study progression plan, now is the best time to create one. If this overview is already in your drawer, you should consider whether your plan might need to be adjusted or whether changes need to be made based on the last semester. After that, you have an updated common thread for your studies.

Read Exam Regulations

A smart semester preparation includes reading your examination regulations. Your examination regulations are the most important document in your entire course of study and form the legal framework for your studies. This document lays down the rules of the game, so to speak, by which you study.

Create A Timetable

Now that you have clarified the general conditions for your semester, you can start your semester preparation and create a timetable. To do this, you determine which modules you would like to complete this semester and select the associated courses. Once you have found all the lectures, exercises, and seminars in your university’s directory, you can create a classic weekly schedule.

Pay attention to overlaps and make sure that you have prioritized all compulsory courses higher than the rest of the courses. You should also write down the corresponding lecture hall or seminar room directly so that you don’t build logistical idiot traps into your schedule.

Pay attention to overlaps and make sure that you have prioritized all compulsory courses higher than the rest of the courses.

Also, check if some events are held as a block or include something like an excursion so you can factor in the extra work involved. You should also integrate free time for your student job, hobbies, or fixed commitments during the week into your schedule right from the start.

Create An Exam Schedule

You do the same with the upcoming exams. Create an exam schedule as early as possible and enter all the exams you want to take this semester. The exam dates are often already fixed at the beginning of the semester, and you can plan your exam phase well in advance.

And that is also necessary! Because only if you know exactly when you have to take which exam can you prepare for it in the best possible way. So that you are not surprised by the fact that three exams are due in the first two weeks after the end of the lecture period, good preparation for the semester includes creating an exam schedule.

Find A Study Group

A perfect semester preparation also includes looking for a study group and deciding early on which fellow students you would like to study with regularly.

As your studies progress, your options will usually increase, and it will therefore automatically happen that your previous buddies will choose different specialization options than you. That’s okay, but you have to react to it and quickly find new allies.

If you are not the study group type and would rather work on your own, you should still look for a network before the semester with which you can exchange questions about the material or answers to old exam questions.

Organize Lectures

You do the following: Try to get scripts or learning materials for your new modules early on in the semester preparation. You can either find the material online or you can get the documents from higher semesters. Then you look at the scope and can then estimate how intensive the preparation and follow-up of the respective event will be. This way you know exactly what to expect in terms of work in the new semester and can consciously set priorities.

If attendance is not compulsory, you can then also decide whether you have to attend every event or whether you prefer to stay at home and relax, um…study.