This is the real key to choosing Bidens VP (opinion)

Three of the rumored top contenders: Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris and Rep Karen Bass, each representing different wings of the party that Biden must placate. Warren comes from the ultra-liberal progressive wing, while Harris's selection would represent a total commitment to maximize black participation at the national level. Electing Bass, who serves as president of the Black Caucus of Congress, would be a gesture to party experts, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who is said to be defending Bass.
What Biden will not choose is an attempt to fight for geographic balance. In the modern digital age, with 24-hour news channels and millions of web pages and social media connections, the entire notion of geography has been weakened, if not erased. Much more important for Biden, and for President Donald Trump, is a ticket that keeps each party's political base satisfied and committed.
That is not always obvious. It is still a popular and misguided pastime among political commentators to imagine imaginary hypothetical football-style vice presidential teams that balance a ticket geographically and / or block the ability to win certain states.
But that was mainly wasted ink, scholars say. "Based on our analysis of electoral and electoral data over the course of a little more than the last century, the state of residence of a vice presidential candidate generally has no effect on the performance of a presidential candidate in that state. The vice-presidential home state advantage is essentially zero. "
It is an easy mistake to make. Political experts, top consultants and big money donors, and even the candidates themselves, have long believed in the importance of a geographically balanced ticket. You can point to 1960, when Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts chose Lyndon Johnson of Texas as his candidate for electoral support in the Deep South.
The gambit seemed to work. "We couldn't have traveled the south without Johnson," Kennedy said later, although researchers Kopko and Devine say internal polls from 1960 show that Kennedy was as popular as Johnson in Texas, and more popular than his running mate in Louisiana. .
In 1976, Democratic nominee Jimmy Carter of Georgia went for geographic diversity, choosing Walter "Fritz" Mondale of Minnesota for a ticket (known as "Grits and Fritz") that captured the White House.
But the spell was broken in 1992, when Democratic candidate Bill Clinton of Arkansas chose Al Gore from neighboring Tennessee. The experts were puzzled, but Clinton, campaigning at the dawn of the information revolution, won a victory by choosing a candidate like him: an ambitious young Southerner.
Since then, modern campaigns have had less to do with regional diversity and more to do with managing rivalries, jealousy, and ideological division within the two main parties, and, most importantly, enthusing voters base and eager to vote.
And in 2016, candidate Donald Trump, a famous former casino owner and womanizer in the liberal city of New York, made peace with evangelical Republicans by choosing Mike Pence, a fervently anti-abortion Midwest-born career partner .
All of which leads us to Biden's election.
In the end, Biden will choose the party wing that he thinks will give him the most momentum. Your selection will give us a good idea of the party's messages, strategy, and direction as the campaign accelerates to the final 90-day sprint through Election Day.