This is the real key to choosing Bidens VP (opinion)

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


Three of the rumored top contenders: Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris and Rep Karen Bass, each representing different wings of the party that Biden must placate. Warren comes from the ultra-liberal progressive wing, while Harris's selection would represent a total commitment to maximize black participation at the national level. Electing Bass, who serves as president of the Black Caucus of Congress, would be a gesture to party experts, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who is said to be defending Bass.

What Biden will not choose is an attempt to fight for geographic balance. In the modern digital age, with 24-hour news channels and millions of web pages and social media connections, the entire notion of geography has been weakened, if not erased. Much more important for Biden, and for President Donald Trump, is a ticket that keeps each party's political base satisfied and committed.

That is not always obvious. It is still a popular and misguided pastime among political commentators to imagine imaginary hypothetical football-style vice presidential teams that balance a ticket geographically and / or block the ability to win certain states.

Two political scientists, Kyle Kopko and Christopher Devine, analyzed political news and electoral statements between 2000 and 2012, and found that "journalists invoked geographic strategy in approximately 50 percent of their profiles on potential veep candidates."

But that was mainly wasted ink, scholars say. "Based on our analysis of electoral and electoral data over the course of a little more than the last century, the state of residence of a vice presidential candidate generally has no effect on the performance of a presidential candidate in that state. The vice-presidential home state advantage is essentially zero. "

The truth about Joe Biden's veep pick

It is an easy mistake to make. Political experts, top consultants and big money donors, and even the candidates themselves, have long believed in the importance of a geographically balanced ticket. You can point to 1960, when Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts chose Lyndon Johnson of Texas as his candidate for electoral support in the Deep South.

The gambit seemed to work. "We couldn't have traveled the south without Johnson," Kennedy said later, although researchers Kopko and Devine say internal polls from 1960 show that Kennedy was as popular as Johnson in Texas, and more popular than his running mate in Louisiana. .

In 1976, Democratic nominee Jimmy Carter of Georgia went for geographic diversity, choosing Walter "Fritz" Mondale of Minnesota for a ticket (known as "Grits and Fritz") that captured the White House.

A similar geographic logic was said to prevail in 1980, when Republicans paired Ronald Reagan, a Californian, with George HW Bush, who was technically from Texas, his electoral residence was in a hotel in Houston, but had family roots in New England. . . Her father was a senator from Connecticut and the family maintained an extensive vacation home in Maine.

But the spell was broken in 1992, when Democratic candidate Bill Clinton of Arkansas chose Al Gore from neighboring Tennessee. The experts were puzzled, but Clinton, campaigning at the dawn of the information revolution, won a victory by choosing a candidate like him: an ambitious young Southerner.

The best and worst VP choices

Since then, modern campaigns have had less to do with regional diversity and more to do with managing rivalries, jealousy, and ideological division within the two main parties, and, most importantly, enthusing voters base and eager to vote.

Republican John McCain's selection of Sarah Palin in 2008 electrified the Republican Party's evangelical, pro-life and pro-gun voters. Four years later, Mitt Romney selected a fervent anti-tax running mate, Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, to shore up his good faith among Conservatives at the Tea Party. (Ryan noticeably lost his home state by seven points, once again debunking the myth of career partners guaranteeing victory in this or that state.)

And in 2016, candidate Donald Trump, a famous former casino owner and womanizer in the liberal city of New York, made peace with evangelical Republicans by choosing Mike Pence, a fervently anti-abortion Midwest-born career partner .

All of which leads us to Biden's election.

You can appeal to the liberal Democratic base by choosing Warren, an outspoken progressive who has shown that she can spearhead institutional changes such as the creation of the Office of Consumer Financial Protection. Warren has reportedly been advising Biden on possible policy moves.
Or Biden could directly target black voters by targeting Kamala Harris, who is the only black woman in the Senate, has undeniable star power, and a powerful presence in nationally televised debates and combative hearings in Congress. At a time when demands for racial justice and inclusion are on the rise, Harris would be a camera-ready voice for the party's black base.
Karen Bass's recent appearance would be a nod to the party's legislative power brokers, including Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, and Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina, who they are defending their candidacy. As president of the Black Caucus of Congress, Bass could enlist the help of incumbent legislators representing black communities, where turnout should be high in November.

In the end, Biden will choose the party wing that he thinks will give him the most momentum. Your selection will give us a good idea of ​​the party's messages, strategy, and direction as the campaign accelerates to the final 90-day sprint through Election Day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here