This is the real key to choosing Bidens VP (opinion)





Three of the rumored top contenders: Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris and Rep Karen Bass, each representing different wings of the party that Biden must placate. Warren comes from the ultra-liberal progressive wing, while Harris's selection would represent a total commitment to maximize black participation at the national level. Electing Bass, who serves as president of the Black Caucus of Congress, would be a gesture to party experts, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who is said to be defending Bass.

What Biden will not choose is an attempt to fight for geographic balance. In the modern digital age, with 24-hour news channels and millions of web pages and social media connections, the entire notion of geography has been weakened, if not erased. Much more important for Biden, and for President Donald Trump, is a ticket that keeps each party's political base satisfied and committed.

That is not always obvious. It is still a popular and misguided pastime among political commentators to imagine imaginary hypothetical football-style vice presidential teams that balance a ticket geographically and / or block the ability to win certain states.

Two political scientists, Kyle Kopko and Christopher Devine, analyzed political news and electoral statements between 2000 and 2012, and found that "journalists invoked geographic strategy in approximately 50 percent of their profiles on potential veep candidates."