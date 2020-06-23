This is the shortest and most brutal Republican rejection of Donald Trump you have ever read.







Yes, he says (and tweets) things that no former president would publicly pronounce. Yes, he operates without any kind of plan or plan, choosing instead to blow it up. Yes, he takes credit for everything and blames nothing. Yes, you have invested decades of carefully crafted relationships with friends, and enemies, around the world.

But there is a lot to be said about Trump's radicality that everything cancels itself.

(Reminds me of an episode of The Simpsons where former tycoon Monty Burns decides to have a physical exam. A series of tests is done. And the doctor informs Burns that he is "the sickest man in the entire United States. You have everything." And yet, Mr. Burns is healthy. Why? Because all the diseases in his body are blocking as they try to attack his body. "We call it 'Three Stooges Syndrome'," says the doctor to Mr. Burns. here.)

Once in a while, though, someone can break the mess, and nail down exactly what it is that makes Trump so unorthodox as president. Over the weekend, Steve Schmidt, who led John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, was that person.

Here is his analysis of Trump, which lasted almost exactly two minutes (and special thanks to CNN's Allison Gordon for the transcript!): "Donald Trump has been the worst president this country has ever had. And I'm not saying that hyperbolically. He is. But he's a consistent president. And he has brought this country in three short years to a place of weakness that is simply unimaginable if you were reflecting on where we are today from the day Barack Obama left office. And there were many of us that day who were deeply skeptical and very concerned about what a Trump presidency would be. But this is a time of incomparable national humiliation, of weakness. "When you listen to the President, these are the reflections of an asshole. An idiot. And I don't use those words to call names. I use them because they are the precise words of the English language to describe his behavior. His behavior. His actions. We have never seen a level of incompetence, a level of ineptitude so astonishing on a daily basis by someone in the history of the country that he has ever been accused of substantial responsibilities. "It is surprising that this man is president of the United States. The man, the swindler, of New York City. Many bankruptcies, failed businesses, a reality show, which branded him as something that never was. A successful businessman " Well, now he is the President of the United States, and the man who said he would make the country great again. And it has brought death, suffering and economic collapse on a truly epic scale. And let's be clear. This is not happening in every country in the world. This place. Our place. Our home. Our country. U.S. We are the epicenter. We are the place where you are most likely to die from this disease. It is us with the most destroyed economy. And we are for the fool who sits in the Oval Office behind the Solved Desk. " As I said: it is brutal. But it is also a decidedly succinct assessment of what Trump's conduct in office, from the coronavirus to protests over police brutality and vice versa, has meant to the Republican Party and the country. Schmidt is now without a doubt a leading voice in the "Never Trump" movement. He is the founder of The Lincoln Project, an effort aimed at beating Trump in November. But Schmidt is also a lifelong Republican. He worked for Lamar Alexander's 2000 presidential campaign. He worked on Capitol Hill for Republicans. He served as director of communications for the campaign arm of the House of Representatives. He helped Pastor Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, to the California Governorate. He ran the McCain campaign. This is not someone who has had an intermittent relationship with the Republican Party. Schmidt has been a partisan fighter for most of his professional life. He has been a Republican for much longer than Donald Trump. And so, while it may be easy for Trump loyalists to reject Schmidt's sentence to the President, it is not that simple. Yes, Schmidt is someone who has not hidden his dislike for Trump. But that does not mean that everything he says about the previous President is wrong. Or it should be ignored.





