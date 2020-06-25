This is the time for pop culture to calculate race issues.

But never like this.

Pop culture has always been quick to reflect the mood swings of the public. And Americans have grappled with cultural works on race and brutality since before Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit".

But black scholars say there has been a feeling in recent weeks that Americans' attitudes about race and culture are truly changing this time, and that artists who ignore them do so at their own risk.

"It's a highly anticipated estimate," says Karsonya Wise Whitehead, a documentary filmmaker who teaches African-American studies at Loyola University in Maryland. "This is a time to radically change the way we are seen."

In various ways, it is already happening.

There is a renewed interest in black-themed art and entertainment.

Books on race, both fiction and nonfiction, have topped the bestseller lists. At one point earlier this month, 15 of the 20 best-selling books on Amazon were about race, racism, and white supremacy in the United States.

Demand for titles that help whites understand racism, such as Ibram X. Kendi "How to be an Anti-Racist" and "Robin Diangelo's White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for Whites to Talk About Racism" so strong that books are sometimes out of print.

"We've been writing, singing, and rapping about these social ills for years," says Whitehead, Loyola's teacher. "This is not new. It is just finally being noticed by the white community."

On television, Amazon, Netflix, YouTube and other streaming platforms have featured with black-themed content.

Netflix has been promoting a new "Black Lives Matter" collection to customers in the US, featuring dozens of movies and series about racial injustice and the lives of African Americans. They include Ava DuVernay's documentary "13th" on racism in the criminal justice system and Spike Lee's new drama "Da 5 Bloods" on black soldiers returning to Vietnam to find the remains of the leader of his fallen squad.

Interest in these and other black-themed content has skyrocketed. Demand for the Netflix series "Dear White People" has increased more than 446% in the past 30 days, according to Parrot Analytics, which measures the popularity of television programming. "When They See Us," the 2019 DuVernay miniseries of the unfairly convicted Central Park 5, also took a sizable hit.

"New audiences seem to be turning to these stories as a form of education and understanding of the black experience in the United States," says Ashley Alleyne-Morris, chief information officer for Parrot Analytics.

In the podcast world, Apple's charts show that the public is turning to the New York Times' "1619" on the history of slavery in the United States and the NPR Code Switch, which features journalists of color talking about the race.

Audiences looking to channel their anger at police brutality and other issues raised by the George Floyd protests are also looking for non-black content. The music streams of the rock band Rage Against the Machine, known for their revolutionary political views, have increased in the past month.

It is tempting to suggest that the new popularity of all of this content will awaken to significant social change. But Vincent Stephens, director of the Popel Shaw Center for Race and Ethnicity at Dickinson College, calls for caution.

"We must be careful not to confuse sales with social reform," he says. "Translating the knowledge and content of books and electronic media into everyday anti-racist practices is the only significant way that this renewed attention influences society."

People are re-evaluating racist or inappropriate cultural content

Hollywood has had an awkward relationship with the race dating back to "The Birth of a Nation," the historic 1915 silent film that glorified the Ku Klux Klan.

One of the most popular films ever made, "Gone With the Wind" has come under fire for its mythical portrayals of slavery, but it remained a staple of television until this month, when HBO Max pulled the 1939 film out of its offer list.

On Wednesday, the streaming service, owned by WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company, brought the film in, but with two additional videos discussing its historical context.

Disney has taken a similar approach to the animated original "Dumbo," which features a character named Jim Crow, voiced by a Caucasian actor who uses a stereotypical African-American accent. On the Disney + streaming service, "Dumbo" is presented with a disclaimer that the film "may contain outdated cultural representations."

Kevin Willmott, a professor of film and media studies at the University of Kansas who won an Oscar for co-writing "BlacKkKlansman" with Spike Lee, says movies like "Gone With the Wind" should come with warning labels that put them in context. historical. and educate viewers about racism.

"The more you know about our racist history, the more you understand what is happening now," he says. "We are in this pop culture moment right now. The United States is fighting over what kind of country it wants to be."

But Wes Jackson, an educator at Emerson College and co-founder of the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, has no patience for outdated cultural work with racist cartoons.

"Get 'Dumbo' from Disney Plus. I don't want to see any more 'Little Rascals'," he says. "A teaching moment? You have been able to teach this moment for 500 years and you haven't," he says. "Then I want him to go. It's insulting to me."

Meanwhile, television stars have apologized for their previous use of the black face. This week, Tina Fey, creator and star of the Emmy-winning "30 Rock" series, asked streaming services to remove four of the show's episodes featuring black-faced white actors. Fey apologized for the episodes and the "pain they have caused."

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and radio personality Howard Stern also apologized this month for wearing a black face during previous television sketches.

The current social climate has many people watching long-lasting TV content through a new lens.

Reality shows about police officers, including "Live PD" and "Cops," have been canceled due to criticism that they glorified police violence.

Whitehead, Loyola's teacher, says she has been reviewing shows like "Seinfeld" and "Friends," which did not feature important characters of color, with more critical eyes.

"You look at this and you think, 'Where are the black characters on this show?'" She says. "How did it go well?"

This revisionist thought has even been extended to the names of musical acts. Country music trio Lady Antebellum announced this month that they will rename the band to Lady A due to the word's association with slavery.

Yes, things are changing. But will it last?

That depends on who you ask. But cultural observers are cautiously optimistic.

When asked why pop culture seems to be more racially enlightened in recent weeks, Wes Jackson has a simple answer: money.

The Emerson College professor says business executives looked at the breadth and diversity of George Floyd protesters and realized there was money to be made.

"Someone pulled out a spreadsheet and said, 'We better get on the other side of this,'" he says.

As educators Jackson and Willmott, the Kansas professor, they both say they have another reason to hope: their white students, who appreciate black culture and don't tolerate racism in their entertainment.

"These are white kids who come here, progressive and committed," says Jackson. "These are people who grew up on Obama and Beyonce and Jay Z. They say, 'Yes, of course black lives matter, when did they not?'"

Some scholars say they feel a seismic cultural shift from pop culture depictions of people of color. But others warn that it is too early to say whether this is more than a fleeting moment of media awakening.

"We have to be very careful to say that a moment clearly represents a whole new change in the media," says Rebecca Wanzo, an assistant professor at the University of Washington at St. Louis who studies African American literature and culture.

Wanzo views the present moment as just one of a series of historical moments in which activism has spurred people to examine African-American art and literature that address oppression.

"There has never been a moment, nor can I imagine that there will ever be … when everyone in the country 'wakes up' to racism," he adds. "The war on antiblackness has lasted for centuries and is a slow one."

"The move is potentially exciting, but the jury is still out on a substantial turnaround," says Bridgette Baldwin, a law professor at Western New England University who has studied the intersection of race and social justice. "Part of the change is being driven by brand management in the desire to appear political but at the same time stay safe," he adds.

"Right now, cultural critics and black figures are all the rage. Everyone wants to get the black perspective and carry a 'Black Lives Matter' sign. But we'll see if people still listen when buildings stop burning. "

Some observers say that a real and lasting change in terms of race and representation in pop culture will only occur when the entertainment industry hires more people of color as writers, producers, directors and showrunners.

As if to get to that point, more than 300 black actors, artists, and executives, including Issa Rae, Michael B. Jordan, and Viola Davis, signed an open letter Tuesday urging Hollywood to "prove Black Lives Matter" no longer tells stories. to glorify police brutality and invest in anti-racist content and the careers of creative black figures.

"Because of Hollywood's immense influence on politics and culture, all the racism, discrimination, and glass ceilings that blacks experience in Hollywood on a regular basis have direct implications for the lives of blacks everywhere," he says. .

"… this gives us less control over our narratives (and) continues the legacy of white supremacist influence on our stories."

The reckoning is here.