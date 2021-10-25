This Is Us, the Emmy Award-winning NBC drama that has captured America’s heart for six seasons will come to an end after its sixth season. The series finale is set to air in 2022. And promises a “fitting conclusion” for fans of this emotional show.

In addition, the lives and families of two parents, and their three children will have a happy ending. Over the seasons we have seen many characters’ stories intertwine. They learn to navigate through life’s ups and downs with each other by their side.

Recently, the fifth season of the show premiered on October 27, 2020. Furthermore, we have gathered some of the most important details regarding This Is Us Season six.

The Premiere Date of Season 6 will be Announced Soon

Season six of this show will be its last, with eighteen episodes in total. The series finale is expected to air sometime during 2022. However, NBC has not yet announced an official release date for the final season at this time. Additionally, Milo Ventimiglia promised fans that they will not be disappointed with the final season.

Likely, it will take a while for the final season to air. We will keep you updated about the release date and any other details that we might get our hands-on.

The Expected Cast in the Finale Season of This is Us

This Is Us will return to its usual Tuesday night slot. Over the past couple of weeks, many fans have been asking when season six is going to start airing. And if there are any new characters coming in this next installment of This is Us.

As we pointed out earlier, Milo Ventimiglia might be in the sixth season as Jack. Along with him, Mandy Moore will be back as Rebecca Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson, and Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson.

We are expecting Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, and Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon will be featuring in season 6 of This is Us. Ron Cephas Jones might be seen again as William, Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas, and Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie.

The other names from the show include Eris Baker as Tess Pearson Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson, Lyric Ross as Deja Pearson, and Melanie Liburd as Zoe Baker. However, we are looking forward to having them back as the Pearson family.

There might be some new names in the show at the end of season six.

What will be the Main Focus of the Sixth Season of This is Us?

The final season of This is Us will configure the love life of Rebecca and Miguel. As the show will be reaching the end, it will have to bring the focus on Rebecca and Miguel.

Every loophole will have an end. Nevertheless, we are hoping the show to have a worthy ending. We are hoping to see the bonds of the family at their best in season six.

Also, the show will focus on the destiny of Kevin and Madison. We will know more details if a trailer is released. We will get all our answers soon enough. Till then hang on tight!

Season 6 will Feature on NBC As Well

We were watching all the previous seasons on NBC. Similarly, this time to the channel will play a crucial role in letting us know what happens next.

As of now, there is no information about when season six will be aired on NBC. But we are sure that it will happen soon enough! So keep watching this space for updates about The Big Six finale Season!