Are you excited for This is Us Season 6? This season promises to be a roller coaster of emotions. There are many unanswered questions, and this season will answer them all. Every episode is going to make you laugh, cry, scream out in frustration…and maybe even throw your remote at the TV screen. This show has been one of NBC’s most popular shows since it first aired on September 20, 2016, and we can’t wait to see what This is Us Season 6 has in store!

What is This is Us Season 6 about?

The story follows the life of siblings Kevin, Kate, and Randall and their parents Jack and Rebecca Pearson. The show alternates between the past and present, showing how the characters have changed over time. This is Us Season six will pick up right where season five left off, with the family in mourning after Jack’s death. Following season 6 Rebecca will marry Jack’s best friend Miguel. All three siblings move on in their careers and form a family of their own. The series proceeds to show present time and past flashbacks. Dan Fogelman, the director says, ” This Is Us Season six continues to fascinate and challenge our characters as they struggle with the weight of their decisions, but there’s a lightness underneath it all that will make you laugh and cry.”

Who is starring in season 6?

Dan Fogelman, is the creater of This is Us. The season will be starring:

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Niles Fitch as Teen Randall

Lonnie Chavis as Young Randall

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Hannah Zeile as Teen Kate

Mackenzie Hancsicsak as Young Kate

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Logan Shroyer as Teen Kevin

Parker Bates as Young Kevin

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

When is season 6 coming on screens?

Season 6 of This is Us will premier on January 4, 2022. Be sure to check it out!

season six here we go #thisisus pic.twitter.com/07G2lnADdh — This Is Us (@Thisispearson) December 23, 2021

How many episodes are in This is Us Season 6?

This is Us Season 6 will be having a total of 6 episodes.

They will be:

The Challenger – Jan 4, 2022

Yellow Brick Road- Jan 11, 2022

Four Fathers- Jan 18, 2022

Don’t Let Me Keep You- Feb 1, 2022

Heart and Soul- Feb 22, 2022

TBA- Mar 1, 2022

What is the cast saying about This is Us Season 6?

Dan Fogelman says, ” This Is Us Season six picks up right where we left off with Kate and Toby. They are in the throes of IVF and there’s a lot of tension because they can’t agree on what to do, but there’s a lightness underneath it all that will make you laugh and cry. Fogelman adds: This is Is season six delivers on the promise we made at the end of This is us season five which was about how this family would function with Kevin in New York City. We are going to see them celebrate Jack’s birthday for one last time, find out if Kate can have more children or not – whether she stays married to Toby. That episode ends up being very emotional for everyone involved because she makes an important choice about her body. Milo Ventimiglia playing as Jack Pearson, says, ” This Is Us Season six will be about the family’s evolution, and how they change over time. This season also promises to get more personal than ever before.”

Sterling K. Brown who plays Randall Pearson said, ” This is us gets very interesting in This Is Us Season Six because people are forced into different circumstances that we don’t always see coming,” says Sterling K. Brown who plays Randall Pearson’s character on ‘This Is Us’. It sounds like it could be an emotional ride for fans of this series — something we’re all too used to by now! This is Us Season six will be about the family’s evolution, and how they change over time. This season also promises to get more personal than ever before.