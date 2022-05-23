This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on television right now. The show has won numerous awards, and the ratings are only going up. This season, the show is scheduled to air its final episode. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting what will happen in the finale. Will Jack and Rebecca get back together? Will Kevin finally find happiness? Will Randall and Beth split up? These are just some of the questions that fans are dying to have answered!

The storyline of the This Is Us

The finale is being kept under wraps, but we do know that it will be a two-hour episode. This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has said that the finale will be “satisfying” and “emotional.” We can’t wait to see what happens! This is Us: The 2022 Season Finale You Won’t Want to Miss.

Names of the characters in This Is Us

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Eris Baker as Tess Pearson

Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas

Hannah Zeile as 19 Year Old Kate

Niles Fitch as 17 Year Old Randall

Logan Shroyer as 19 Year Old Kevin

Mackenzie Hancsicsak as 10 Year Old Kate

Parker Bates as 10 Year Old Kevin

Lyric Ross as Déjà Pearson

Lonnie Chavis as 12 Year Old Randall

Caitlin Thompson as Madison Simmons

Check out the first images from the ‘This Is Us’ season finale

We’re just a few months away from the This Is Us Season Four finale, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about episodes in recent memory. The series has been on a hiatus since February, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its return. While we don’t know too much about what’s in store for the This Is Us Season Four finale, we do know that it will be a time jump episode. This means that we’ll finally get to see what our favorite characters are up to in the present day. We’re also excited to see how the This Is Us writers wrap up the season’s major storylines. This season has been full of twists and turns, and we can’t wait to see how it all comes together in the end.

Next week, we say goodbye to the Pearsons. Don't miss the unforgettable final episode of #ThisIsUsFinalChapter – TUESDAY 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/t8XjoV6Uw1 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) May 18, 2022

Spoilers for the ‘This Is Us’ Series Finale: Rebecca’s Funeral

The This Is Us series finale is just around the corner, and we have your first look at what’s to come. In the photos below, you can see the Pearson’s gathered together for Rebecca’s funeral. It looks like it’s going to be a very emotional episode. We can’t wait to see how the This Is Us writers end the series. And said that they’ve been working on the series finale for a long time, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us. What are your thoughts on This Is Us coming to an end? And be sure to check back here for all the latest This Is Us news and updates.

Are you excited for This Is Us to return this fall?