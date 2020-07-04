This is what Americans prefer to grill, and how they do it

The barbecue season is upon us. But while you fan your embers or light your propane tank, what's going on on top of that grate?

According to most Americans, that answer is easy: beef.

In a survey by Grill Cook Bake, a platform created by hobby chefs to review cooking equipment, more than 3,900 Americans were surveyed about their grilling eating habits.

More than a third (34 percent) of respondents said steak was their favorite grilled meal. The hamburger was the second highest, at 19 percent. Although there were some detractors: 18 percent of beef entirely, claiming that chicken was his favorite for grilling. Ribs came in fourth with 11 percent, with sausages (6 percent), sausages (5 percent), pineapple (4 percent), and pork chops (3 percent) finishing the list.

However, among those who chose beef, more than a quarter, 27.3 percent, said "medium rare" was their favorite way of cooking steak and burgers. "Medium" followed at 25.6 percent, with "medium well" at 23.5 percent and "well done" rounding to 19.4 percent. Fewer than five percent chose "rare" as their preferred cooking temperature.

Protein pendants varied widely for most participants, though there was a clear winner when it came to a particular question: "Burgers or hot dogs?"

The overwhelming majority of Americans surveyed, 81 percent, said they preferred a hamburger to a dog.

Whether it's a team burger or a hot dog, one thing's for sure: Americans enjoy their food on the grill. Follow these grilling tips from the masters to avoid any barbecue mistakes this season.