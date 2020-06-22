This is what Apple Silicon means to you

Along with macOS Big Sur, Apple also announced that it will officially power future Macs (laptops and desktops) with Apple Silicon. Basically Apple Silicon is an internal chip similar to what powers the iPhone and iPad family of devices. In other words: it is a processor.

Big wins for you? Well, it's faster, more efficient, and should offer incredibly long battery life. Apple is relying heavily on this and is effectively abandoning Intel for future Macs. To unpack this a little more, these Mac chips will not only be renamed as chipsets for iPad or iPhone. There is a common architecture in all Apple devices, but these are custom chip systems (also known as Apple Silicon for Mac).

Apple clearly had hardware and software teams working together. The core macOS Big Sur apps are designed to support Apple Silicon. Microsoft is working on Office and Adobe is working on all Creative Cloud applications. This is important since developers need to update applications to support Silicon. These are currently designed to run on Intel chips. Along with the launch of Apple Silicon on laptops and desktops, there is likely to be an update period for developers to make apps compatible.

However, Apple does have a solution to make all apps work on the first day of launch. Rosetta 2 is a pre-installed application (acting as an emulator and a translator) that will allow applications made by Intel to run on devices with Silicon technology. Additionally, Apple demonstrated Microsoft's Office Suite and Adobe's Creative Cloud running natively on a Mac with Silicon. To be more specific, that Mac was powered by the A12Z bionic chip, the same inside the iPad Pro 2020. Impressive.

When can you expect to buy a Mac powered by Silicon? Apple will launch a consumer Silicon PC this year and they are still committed to Intel PCs for years to come.

This is a developing story and we will be updating as Apple continues to release news during WWDC.

