This is what awaits the world economy after the pandemic (opinion)

The first trend is deglobalization; The logistical difficulties brought to light by the current crisis are already pointing to a move away from global supply chains just in time. However, as economic hardships mount, the inevitable growth of nationalism and "my nation first" policy will push companies to locate business operations that favor national and regional supply chains.

Another trend, China's geopolitical rise, has been in development for more than three decades. But while China has successfully transformed into an economic and technological superpower, no one expected it to become a "soft power" superpower.

This crisis may change that, if China's crisis diplomacy continues and the perception lingers that Beijing has been much more effective than the rest of the world in responding to the outbreak.

Of course, just because China appears to be doing better does not mean that it is actually doing better. There is a reason why people take Chinese numbers with a grain of salt. This general mistrust was fueled by the Chinese initial cover-up of the outbreak, which allowed its global spread. Donald Trump and his administration are leaning toward this narrative as an electoral strategy and to divert attention from their own handling of the pandemic.