This is what Ben Bernanke says must be done to save the US economy.

In a column in the New York Times, Bernanke said the lack of sufficient support for state and local governments was the biggest mistake made during the Great Recession, and he fears that Congress is in danger of repeating that mistake. Bernanke was the chairman of the Federal Reserve during the Great Recession and an academic expert on the Great Depression.

The state and local government has already cut 1.5 million jobs since February, according to Labor Department figures. More job losses are coming, warns Bernanke, who is a member of a commission that advises the New Jersey state government on the reopening.

"Our state governments serve a dual role as critical service providers: healthcare, public safety, education and public transportation, as well as large employers," wrote Bernanke.

He said that with the drop in tax revenue from things like sales tax and income tax during the periods when companies were ordered to close, many states face huge budget deficits, "implying the need for Draconian reductions in essential services for state residents and large potential job cuts. "