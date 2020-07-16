This is what Ben Bernanke says must be done to save the US economy.

"Our state governments serve a dual role as critical service providers: healthcare, public safety, education and public transportation, as well as large employers," wrote Bernanke.
He said that with the drop in tax revenue from things like sales tax and income tax during the periods when companies were ordered to close, many states face huge budget deficits, "implying the need for Draconian reductions in essential services for state residents and large potential job cuts. "
Bernanke argued that the stimulus package approved in early 2009 to try to fix the economy during the Great Recession was partially undermined by the loss of jobs in the state and local governments that followed.
"Like today, with sharp declines in tax revenues as the economy slowed, states and localities were constrained by balanced budget requirements to make equivalent cuts in employment and spending," he wrote. "This fiscal wind contributed to the high unemployment of the Great Recession, which peaked at 10% in late 2009." Those cuts, he said, "significantly slowed the recovery."
Bernanke is a Republican, who was one of President George W. Bush's top economic advisers before Bush appointed him to head the central bank, and was reelected by President Barack Obama in 2009.