This is what is getting more expensive, and cheaper, at the grocery store

At the same time, however, some items became cheaper last month. Here is a quick guide to what people were paying last month.
For cereal fanatics, breakfast was more expensive in May: Breakfast cereal prices rose 1.4%.
Lunch and dinner were probably more expensive, too.
Beef prices rose 10.8%. The price increase for certain types of meat was even more dramatic: raw meat roasts soared 19.5% and raw meat fillet prices jumped 11.6%. Pork chops prices rose 8.4%. Fresh whole chickens cost 2% more. The prices of rice, pasta and corn flour increased 1.8%. Salt and other seasonings and spices increased 1%.
Vegetables also became more expensive.
Consumers paid 1.1% more for potatoes, 1.9% more for tomatoes, and 1% more for frozen vegetables. Looking for a break with legumes? You won't find it: Dried beans, peas, and lentils were up 4.9%.
And dessert wasn't that cheap last month, either. Ice cream was up 2.5%. Fresh cakes and muffins increased 1.8%, and sugar and sugar substitutes cost 1.2% more.
What became cheaper
There were some bright spots for shoppers, especially people looking for a heartier breakfast than cereal.
Egg prices fell 4.8%. Bread fell 1.8%. Breakfast sausages fell 1.1%.
Roasted coffee fell 1.7%. Citrus prices fell 1.2%.
Other prices also fell, especially for stable products.
Soup prices fell 3.3%. Canned vegetables fell 1.2%. Olives, pickles and condiments fell 2.4%.
And for those with a sweet tooth, cookie prices fell 3.1%.
And what really didn't change
Fresh fish and seafood prices fell 0.1%, as did bacon costs. Lettuce became 0.1% more expensive, as did butter. Milk prices fell 0.4%
And if your head is spinning because of how much it costs to store your refrigerator: food costs away from home increased 0.4%.