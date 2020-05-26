This is what makes the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport so capable

Bugatti



How does a company that created a car going 300 mph continue to improve your line of supercars? In a word, technology.

That is the short answer. The long answer is a little more complex. Fortunately, on Tuesday, Bugatti detailed some of the changes the Chiron underwent to become a very different beast from the Chiron Pur Sport.

However, the word "changes" is somewhat mild. Bugatti described them as "complex technical modifications" and I would call it a totally fair evaluation. It starts with the chassis, which features new suspension gaskets to allow for a negative tilt. Not only did it need to accommodate the negative tilt, it also needed to work perfectly with the car's tire, spring and body package. In the end, the simulations ran 17 variations that led to a final setup that's stiff when needed, but still comfortable. That does not mean that a computer chose the winner; Bugatti still ran 31,000 miles of testing to ensure setup was done as needed.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is a complex labor of love.

When shifting into the transmission, the transmission features shortened gears for faster acceleration. How much more? Going from 38 mph to 75 mph takes just 4.4 seconds, compared to 7.4 seconds at Regular chiron. The engine accelerates faster, and the engineers spent a year and a half fine-tuning the shift points to try to find perfection in the supercar. The Engine Accelerates Too: Redline now has 6,900 rpm for the massive four-turbo W-16 engine, compared to 6,700 rpm. Drivers will notice when the nearly 1,500 horsepower is sustained for a longer period of time by pushing the Chiron Pur Sport.

And all that power needs to find traction to be of any use. Bugatti turned to Michelin to develop tires for the Chiron Pur Sport that measure 285/50 up front and 355/25 at the rear. Special tires wrap new aerodynamic wheels to propel, well, aerodynamics, as the name implies. They also produce more downforce as the ring pattern sucks air into the wheel and weigh 35 pounds less than Chiron wheels. In total, the Pur Sport weighs about 110 pounds less.

Each of these "complex technical modifications" conforms to ESC Sport-Plus mode, which allows drivers to unleash the Chiron Pur Sport. Electronic stability control kicks in later, allows for greater glide and lets the Bugatti fall off its already loose ponytail for lateral drift action.

All the wonder of engineering is priced low and low at $ 3.6 million. Complex modifications come at a cost, of course.