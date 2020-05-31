This is what players can expect from the new CIVILIZATION VI border pass – Newsdio

Civilization VI It's still free at the Epic Games Store for a couple more days and it's a great strategy game. Well, the team recently revealed a new way to launch DLC for the game. Instead of launching items for individual purchase or as small packages, now buy the New Frontier Pass.

This costs $ 40 and gives you access to the following 6 DLC packs as they are released every few months. The first package is the Maya and Gran Colombia package available now with the launch of the Ethiopia package in July.

All packages bring at least one new civilization along with other new features like World Wonders, Districts, City-States and even game modes.