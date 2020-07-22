This is what the Ford F-150 2021 costs

Ford has not officially announced the price of the redesigned 2021 F-150 that will go on sale later this year, but a dealer order guide uncovered by CarsDirect has spilled the beans.

The car buying website reports that the entry-level F-150 XL Regular Cab 4×2 will start at $ 30,635, including delivery, which is only $ 195 more than the 2020 truck.

Across the model lineup, base price increases range from $ 195 to $ 290.

HIGH TECHNOLOGY 2021 F-150 STILL HAS THESE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OLD SCHOOL

CarsDirect did not share all the details, but did note that the F-150 XLT SuperCrew, typically one of the best-selling models, starts at $ 42,005.

But the big news this year is the addition of a hybrid powertrain, which will be available in all trim levels of the F-150. Horsepower has not been announced, but the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine and electric motor will be able to tow up to 12,000 pounds and also comes with a built-in truck generator for the workplace.

According to the report, it's a $ 4,495 option compared to the F-150's 3.3-liter V6, $ 3,300 more than the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 and a $ 2,500 premium over the 5.0-liter V8 or conventional 3.5-turbocharged V6 liters.

Deliveries of the 2021 F-150 are scheduled to begin this fall.

