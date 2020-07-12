This is what the surgeon general said about the mask mandates







As coronavirus cases increase in the U.S., the debate over whether Americans are required to wear a mask to slow the spread of the virus has intensified. Some states and cities have made wearing a mask mandatory in certain situations, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone "should wear a face cloth when they have to go outside. public".

And as protests of racism and police brutality continue across the country, Adams again voiced concern about wearing masks and the police, saying during an interview with FOX 5 DC last week: "I really am concerned excessive vigilance and having a situation where you're giving people one more reason to arrest a black man. "

Wearing a mask during an interview with CBS '"Face the Nation" on Sunday, he doubled down on his concern and said that mask education would benefit Americans.

"I am saying that if we are to have a mask mandate we must understand that it works best at the local and state levels alongside education. We need people to understand why they are doing it and we need people to understand how they benefit from it," he said. Adams. "Because if we just try to demand it, it must have an enforcement mechanism and we are in the midst of a time when excessive vigilance has led to the deaths of many different people from very minor crimes and that is an important consideration."

He continued, "As a general surgeon, I want people to understand why they should wear a face covering and are more likely to do so and more likely to do so voluntarily and more likely to do so." when we're not looking at what's important. " Democrats have previously called for a national mandate on wearing masks, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who said last month that a federal mandate is "long overdue." Adams also said Sunday that the administration is trying to correct its previous messages about the masks when officials told Americans that it was not necessary to wear masks, but admitted that "it is very difficult to do." "We are trying to correct that message, Margaret, but it is very difficult to do," he said, adding that his previous comments that the masks were not effective in preventing the spread of the virus were "because everything we knew about coronaviruses before of that". Punto told us that people were not likely to spread when they were asymptomatic. " "The main reason was because that's what science says and I want the American people to understand that we follow science and when we learn more our recommendations change, but it's difficult when people continue to talk about things from three, four months ago," he said. After the interview, Adams tweeted a video of himself dancing and encouraging to wear masks, saying, "The little ones begged me to make a public health video," adding that his message was to wear a mask.

Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.






