This is where coronavirus cases are on the rise in the US. USA

People who visited or lived near the queue at the Xinfadi food market for the coronavirus swab test at the Guang & # 39; an Sports Center in Beijing on June 14. Noel Celis / AFP / Getty Images

Health officials in Beijing are working to track around 200,000 people who visited a wholesale seafood market that is at the center of a large coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital.

The city has reported more than 79 new cases of coronavirus since last Thursday, most of which are linked to the Xinfadi food market.

Authorities are trying to track down everyone who has visited the site since May 30. The market is a key source of food supplies in the city, and it has closed after the outbreak.

At least 11 neighborhoods surrounding the area have also been closed.

"We have organized door knocking activities, which means we will visit people (who have visited the market) at their door, call or contact them on WeChat and other applications," Xu Ying, an official, said Monday. of the Beijing city government. .

"Now … we are organizing nucleic acid testing and home quarantine for them."

The Xinfadi market represents about 80% of Beijing's total supply of agricultural products. Around 18,000 tons of vegetables and 20,000 tons of fruit are on the market every day, according to Chinese state media organization CGTN.

Wang Hongcun, a Beijing city government official, said authorities were working to secure food supplies for the city in the wake of the market closure.

China said on Monday it was in close communication with the World Health Organization (WHO) about the latest outbreak.

"China and the World Health Organization have been in close communication on the latest development of Covid-19," Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Monday.

Zhao said he had no information on whether Chinese health officials have shared the gene sequence of the latest group of cases in Beijing with the WHO.