This is where the Breonna Taylor case lies.

A lot has happened since that day., and Taylor's life and death have become the world's largest protest against police violence that erupted after George Floyd's death in late May. Some are concerned about the young black EMT, who was described as "full of life" and "a best friend to so many", he is forgetting.
Taylor's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit two months after his murder, alleging charges of assault, wrongful death, excessive force, negligence and gross negligence. The no-touch order issued by the police included Taylor's house because, according to a police affidavit for a raid search warrant, which was obtained by WAVE, a CNN affiliate, authorities suspected that a man was involved in a drug trafficking network he was receiving drug packages at his home.
On May 21, the Louisville FBI office announced that they were opening an investigation in the circumstances surrounding his death.
Since these legal announcements, there has been little movement in Taylor's case. The three officers involved in his shooting are still on administrative leave, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. But they have not been charged with any crime.
Institutional: changes in the police department, departure of the boss, external review
On May 21, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department announced that it would require all sworn officers to use body cameras. The LMPD also said it would change the way the department carries out search warrants in response to Taylor's death. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the events were the first steps the city would take to improve police accountability.
The same day, LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad announced that he would be retiring in late June.
However, Conrad he was removed from his post on June 1 after it was discovered that officers present in the shooting death of a black A man named David McAtee during a protest in Louisville did not have the body cameras on.
June 3 Fischer announced that the city of Louisville would be "issue a request for proposal for a comprehensive top-down review" of the LMPD, by an external company. The request for proposal can be viewed here..
Social: protests and current calls for justice
Taylor's name has been present in recent protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, and some of the demonstrations have been specifically in his memory. During a protest in Louisville on May 26 With Taylor's friends and family, protesters stood in front of Mayor Greg Fischer's home and demanded the arrest of the officers involved in his murder.
This demand was echoed and amplified online. A petition from Change.org asking for justice in Taylor's death he has been promoted by influential voices as a singer Janelle Monáe and King bernice, and currently has more than 3.5 million signatures.
Writer Cate Young also has asked that various actions be carried out on Taylor's birthday, under the name #BirthdayForBreonna. They include signing the previous petition, donating legal aid funds or the GoFundMe campaign for Taylor's family, and sending birthday cards to the Kentucky Attorney General demanding charges in the case.
Finally, people are encouraged to say Taylor's name out loud and frequently; on the streets and online, so that in the deafening wave of dissent that crashes over the country, its history is not erased.