This is where the Breonna Taylor case lies.

Since these legal announcements, there has been little movement in Taylor's case. The three officers involved in his shooting are still on administrative leave, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal . But they have not been charged with any crime.

Institutional: changes in the police department, departure of the boss, external review

On May 21, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department announced that it would require all sworn officers to use body cameras . The LMPD also said it would change the way the department carries out search warrants in response to Taylor's death. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the events were the first steps the city would take to improve police accountability.

The same day, LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad announced that he would be retiring in late June.

However, Conrad he was removed from his post on June 1 after it was discovered that officers present in the shooting death of a black man named David McAtee during a protest in Louisville did not have the body cameras on.

Social: protests and current calls for justice

Finally, people are encouraged to say Taylor's name out loud and frequently; on the streets and online, so that in the deafening wave of dissent that crashes over the country, its history is not erased.