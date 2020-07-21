This is where the US is in the tests, according to CDC data.

People wait in line at a Covid-19 test site in Dallas, Texas on July 2. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Americans are testing positive for coronavirus in record numbers in the US And the increase in cases is slowing down the time it takes for tests.

Labs across the country now face what seems like almost "infinite" demand, says one expert.

"We really need to improve our response times, primarily in outbreak areas and counties," said Admiral Brett Giroir, a member of the White House coronavirus workforce.

As the country approaches 4 million cases, Trump has repeatedly responded with the argument that the sheer number of US cases is evidence of the country's success with the evidence. But according to the CNN fact check report, Trump officials themselves and their Republican allies have acknowledged that it is not true that a growing number of tests is the reason the number of cases has skyrocketed in the past month.

Telling evidence that the spike is genuine: The percentage of people who tested positive, a key measure of the virus's true spread, has also skyrocketed.

Giroir, who is spearheading the United States' testing efforts, said yesterday that there will likely be fewer cases compared to April due to more testing, but "there is no doubt that we are having an increase right now." We are approaching this with extreme seriousness. ”

Giroir said yesterday that in June, the states "really crushed" their test targets of more than 16 million tests, and are now routinely doing between 750,000 and 800,000 tests per day.

At a Capitol Hill hearing on July 2, Giroir told lawmakers that the United States had conducted more than 35 million tests of Covid-19 and is now averaging "more than 550,000 tests per day." Regarding the national reserve, Giroir said he estimates the nation will have the capacity to conduct 40 to 50 million tests per month by the fall.

But even these current numbers are well below the number of tests that experts said the United States should be doing now. In early May, a team from the Harvard Institute of Global Health said the US should screen at least 900,000 people per day by May 15.

According to a different group of experts, whose work was also supported by the Rockefeller Foundation, the United States needed to deliver at least 5 million tests per day in early June to begin the reopening. He said it would take up to 20 million tests a day to completely remobilize the economy, ideally in late July.

The "Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience," published by the Edmond J. Safra Ethics Center at Harvard University, argues that without widespread testing, state and local officials will be caught in opening cycles and then again in the trade and free movement.

According to Covid-19 test data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last updated on Monday:

More than 48 million Covid-19 tests have been reported in the United States. The CDC control panel notes that the agency includes both viral tests and antibody tests in its test data.

More than 4.5 million of those tests have been positive.

Remember: Viral tests tell you if you currently have an infection with the virus that causes Covid-19. Antibody blood tests check for the presence of antibodies, which show whether you had a previous infection with the virus. Those numbers represent the number of tests performed, and a single person may have been tested more than once.

With reports from Amanda Watts on CNN, Daniel DaleHolmes Lybrand