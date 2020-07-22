This mother donated her lottery winnings to an injured police officer. Now the community is paying him







Sims did so despite her own financial concerns. Like many Americans affected by coronavirus-related leave and layoffs, he had recently lost his job.

The longtime Kansas City, Missouri resident said she had lost her last $ 7 when she found a dollar bill in a grocery store parking lot. He used it to buy a lottery ticket, earning $ 100.

Sims' 12-year-old daughter Rakiya Edmonson suggested that instead of keeping the money, they donate it to the family of a Kansas City police officer who had been injured in the line of duty.

The officer's plight was a reminder of his own experience with the personal tragedy. Sims' older daughter Rakiya's sister was killed in 2012, CNBC affiliate KMBC reported.