This mother donated her lottery winnings to an injured police officer. Now the community is paying him

Sims did so despite her own financial concerns. Like many Americans affected by coronavirus-related leave and layoffs, he had recently lost his job.
The longtime Kansas City, Missouri resident said she had lost her last $ 7 when she found a dollar bill in a grocery store parking lot. He used it to buy a lottery ticket, earning $ 100.
Sims' 12-year-old daughter Rakiya Edmonson suggested that instead of keeping the money, they donate it to the family of a Kansas City police officer who had been injured in the line of duty.
Detectives "were there for us"
The detectives who worked on the case became a much-needed support for the family.
"The detectives were really there for us. They were there for us more than I can imagine. They did things they didn't have to do," said Sims.
"They came to see my children. They did a lot. They were parents, they were therapists. They were everything."
To give back some of the hope these officers gave back to her family, Sims called the police department on July 10 to make a donation of $ 100. She decided to send anonymously, without leaving her name or number.
The news of his generous donation soon spread to local police stations and the community at large. The officers spent days searching for her, hoping to find her and return her kindness. "Hearing your call and just expressing thanks for no reason other than being thankful is really shocking to us and really touches us," said the Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina said.
Becchina said it is the kindness of people like Sims that motivates officers to continue serving.
Sims and Rakiya have met with coworkers of the injured officer, who is still hospitalized.