This new logo is all about better logins, so stay tuned

FIDO Alliance



The FIDO Alliance, whose technology for strengthen login security and eventually replace passwords In total, it has won the support of technology companies like Google, Microsoft and Apple. And now it also tries to conquer you.

On Wednesday, he launched a website called Login with FIDO to try to explain how FIDO authentication works. It also revealed a FIDO logo that expects websites and apps to be displayed in an effort to assure people that their login process is modern and secure. It's like the logos you see for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB that can assure you that the technology works even if you don't understand all the details.

FIDO standardizes how biometric and hardware security keys can be used to increase or replace passwords entirely, and is an option to log in to sites like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Twitter.

The alliance's effort is designed to explain to ordinary people how the technology works and convince IT administrators and website developers to embrace it, said FIDO CEO Andrew Shikiar. But the alliance has been working on its technology for seven years, so you shouldn't expect passwords to be removed any time soon.

"It will take time for behavior change and education to take root," said Shikiar.

If the alliance can convince more services to offer FIDO login and more people to use it, that could help free us from our password nightmare. We often use the same password on many sites, which means that hackers who fill in their login credentials for a data breach can access multiple sites.

FIDO is good for two-factor authentication, which means that a hacked password is not as useful. And for sites that use FIDO authentication without passwords, there is nothing that hackers can steal in the first place.