This recovery will be a bumpy ride, says Goldman Sachs CEO

"Even if, at best, that the virus is eradicated or much more controlled … I think we will run very, very high unemployment for an extended period of time," said Solomon, adding that States The United States is still in the early stages of feeling the effect of the pandemic on the economy.
"This crisis is a human crisis: it has a human cost and a human impact," said Solomon. "I think the economic scenario is uncertain (and) worrisome, and I think markets are disconnected from that right now."
While Solomon sees Washington's political response as strong and appropriate, he said more encouragement, even at its high cost, should be provided to avoid a worse situation later. "I personally think it is the right thing to do," he said.
That said, "there are real consequences to this. There is no free lunch," he added.
Meanwhile, the private sector also has an important role to play, Solomon said. The pandemic has led to a division across the country, he acknowledged, but private sector leaders can play a role in building a bridge.