This recovery will be a bumpy ride, says Goldman Sachs CEO





"It will be a very, very financially bumpy ride." Goldman Sachs ( GS ) CEO David Solomon said Wednesday during an event with the New York Economic Club.

"Even if, at best, that the virus is eradicated or much more controlled … I think we will run very, very high unemployment for an extended period of time," said Solomon, adding that States The United States is still in the early stages of feeling the effect of the pandemic on the economy.