This Republican senator has just admitted what we have all known about the Republican Party for a while.

"When I saw General Mattis' comments yesterday, I felt that perhaps we are reaching a point where we can be more honest with the concerns we might have internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up."

Make no mistake what Murkowski is acknowledging here: that many of his Republican colleagues, and presumably his colleagues in the Senate, have long had deep doubts about Trump and his conduct, but have lacked the courage of their convictions to talk. about those concerns

This is, of course, something we have long known or at least suspected of the many elected Republican leaders in Congress. That if given truth serum, or, more likely in the nation's capital, given the opportunity to speak without their names attached to quotations, most Republicans in Congress would voice something that gets in the way between doubt and absolute terror about the way the President conducts himself and what it means for the future of the party.

What Murkowski hopes, in stark political terms, is that Mattis's credibility and the high regard for many Republicans has him as a kind of turning point. If Mattis is willing to speak his mind about Trump, why shouldn't he? That kind of thing.

The first returns are not promising.

The reason for this type of listen-not-wrong, see-not-wrong, speak-not-wrong approach by the vast majority of Senate Republicans to the Mattis statement is, in a nutshell, political cowardice.

All Republican senators, and members of the House, are aware of what happened to then-Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake when he spoke out against Trump in 2017. Trump attacked him. He claimed that he was not really a Republican. (Flake had one of the more conservative voting records in the Senate during his time there.) And Flake's numbers plummeted, forcing him to choose retirement about an almost certain primary loss fueled by his willingness to say that Trump was hurting the Republican Party.

Trump celebrated Flake's retirement and took credit. He also suggested that anyone else who got off the line would receive the same treatment. And when Republican Michigan Rep Justin Amash, who, like Flake, had a near-perfect conservative record, came out in favor of Trump's impeachment, Trump attacked him: leading Amash to completely abandon the Republican Party

And so, with very limited exceptions: Murkowski, Amash, and Utah Senator Mitt Romney are the standouts, hardly any senator or member of the House has dared step out of line.

Not because they agree with Trump. But because they seemingly value being re-elected, or at least not having to turn down a Trump-inspired primary challenge, more than care, in Murkowski's words, "the courage of our own convictions."

After all, some of Trump's most vocal criticism within the party, without a real explanation for why, have become his most ardent advocates.

What explains this transformation, if it is not pure political calculation? The answer is, well, you know what the answer is.

History rarely looks kindly upon those who gain personal political gain and ambition to do what they know to be right. At some point, be it next year or early 2025, Trump will no longer be president. Or the leader of the Republican Party. And that day, and many days later, Republican elected officials will have to look back on the past four or eight years and ask whether they relied on the "courage of their convictions" or the cunning of their policy. aspirations

Right now, that bit of introspection is likely to leave a vast majority of Republicans wishing they had taken a very different course.