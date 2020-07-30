This sheriff said he would not respond to calls at the county library, after he expressed his support for BLM.





That message came from Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley this week, a day before the county's public library system discussed a proposed diversity statement that mentions they "support #BlackLivesMatter."

"Because of your support for Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, you don't feel the need to call 911 for help," the sheriff wrote in a public letter to the the library on Monday. "I wish you good luck with the riots and lewd behavior, as those are just a few of the recent calls that my office has helped you in the past."

The sheriff and the director of the library system said they discussed the matter the next day and agreed that it had been an "unfortunate circumstance of misunderstanding."

The meeting to discuss the statement was taking place on Tuesday, but has now been rescheduled for an unspecified date.