This single, hardworking mother says that remote learning will mean having to choose between her child or her job.

"I really don't know what my son is going to do. He really puts me between a rock and a difficult place," he told CNN Wednesday night. "If schools don't reopen, I really don't know what I'm going to do."

For Carroll whose six-year-old is ready to start first grade soon, remote learning leaves her with no options. "They ask me to choose between my son and my job."

"I am being torn apart," she said.

With the new school year just a few weeks away, experts have said there won't be a one-time return to class for everyone. Many protested the reopening of schools in August, including educators and local leaders, for fear it would fuel the spread of the coronavirus. But others favor the reopening of schools because they say the alternative leaves few options for working parents and will do more harm to students who have already been isolated for months.