This single, hardworking mother says that remote learning will mean having to choose between her child or her job.

"I really don't know what my son is going to do. He really puts me between a rock and a difficult place," he told CNN Wednesday night. "If schools don't reopen, I really don't know what I'm going to do."

For Carroll whose six-year-old is ready to start first grade soon, remote learning leaves her with no options. "They ask me to choose between my son and my job."

"I am being torn apart," she said.

With the new school year just a few weeks away, experts have said there won't be a one-time return to class for everyone. Many protested the reopening of schools in August, including educators and local leaders, for fear it would fuel the spread of the coronavirus. But others favor the reopening of schools because they say the alternative leaves few options for working parents and will do more harm to students who have already been isolated for months.
In the state of Carroll Colorado, some districts have announced that the academic year will begin only with remote instruction. Across the United States, parents who received similar news reached out to their communities to find ways to supplement that virtual instruction, such as neighborhood capsules and homeschooling.
Some scared children while adults debate the risks of reopening

But not everyone can cover the additional expenses. And many parents, like Carroll, cannot work from home while their child is learning because they are considered essential.

"I enjoy getting up and going to work every day," she said, but she still enjoys seeing her son go to school and "develop and grow." That's why he says he doesn't want to opt for his child's childcare alone in the coming months, especially since he is now entering first grade, a critical educational milestone.

Last week, new guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] fell in favor or back to in-person instruction, but noted that local officials should consider closing schools if There is uncontrolled transmission of the virus in the community.

"I really hope my district and the state of Colorado come together as we have been together all this time," said Carroll. "And I am confident in them that we are going to come up with a plan that will help critical and essential employees."

