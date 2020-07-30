This single, hardworking mother says that remote learning will mean having to choose between her child or her job.

"I really don't know what my son is going to do. He really puts me between a rock and a difficult place," he told CNN Wednesday night. "If schools don't reopen, I really don't know what I'm going to do."
For Carroll whose six-year-old is ready to start first grade soon, remote learning leaves her with no options. "They ask me to choose between my son and my job."
"I am being torn apart," she said.
But not everyone can cover the additional expenses. And many parents, like Carroll, cannot work from home while their child is learning because they are considered essential.
"I enjoy getting up and going to work every day," she said, but she still enjoys seeing her son go to school and "develop and grow." That's why he says he doesn't want to opt for his child's childcare alone in the coming months, especially since he is now entering first grade, a critical educational milestone.
"I really hope my district and the state of Colorado come together as we have been together all this time," said Carroll. "And I am confident in them that we are going to come up with a plan that will help critical and essential employees."