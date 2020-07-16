This site allows you to look from other people's windows, and the views are impressive

(CNN) – The view from your window may have lost its luster since the start of the pandemic, especially if you have observed the same scenario since March. So why not look out of someone else's window?

The Window Swap website opens other people's windows and allows the Internet to look at the view. It is becoming a popular respite for users around the world from the worldliness of isolation.

Visitors to the site receive random views of different locations, all filmed from inside people's homes and from their windows.

The images are sent by users from all over the world. There are babbling streams in Bavaria, sunsets in São Paulo, and a rainy New York from 20 stories. No two views are the same, even when filmed in the same place.

The site's founders, creatives from Singapore, and married duo Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam called it their "quarantine project."

Ranjit told Campaign Asia-Pacific, a regional communications and marketing publication, that she and her husband created Window Swap to "overcome (their) block."

"Because, let's be honest, it will be a while before we travel again and wake up with a new view outside our windows," he said. "So, until then, why not travel voyeuristically looking through someone else's window for a while?"

It's relaxing to watch other people go through their period of isolation, if not a little jealousy (those spacious balconies! Quick breezes! Views for miles!).

You can also send your own view, in a 10-minute horizontal shot from your windowsill.