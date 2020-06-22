This super-safe lab protects researchers as they compete to develop a coronavirus vaccine

As I dilute the coronavirus to infect cultured cells, I hear the calming sound of purified air being blown by my respirator into my respiratory space. There are three layers of nitrile and protective materials between me and the virus, and each part of my body is wrapped in protective gear.

Thanks to these precautions and other features of our high containment laboratory, I am not nervous about being up close and personal with this dangerous pathogen.

We do this research in what is called an Enhanced High Containment Biosafety Level 3 Laboratory, with strict precautions to protect everyone from the life-threatening pathogens we work with. In addition to SARS-CoV-2, researchers study microbes that cause diseases such as tuberculosis, anthrax, and avian influenza at other such facilities in the United States. USA

As a result of our precautions, many colleagues have told me that they feel safer inside the containment lab than when they buy food during the pandemic. This is why.

I brought it as if you were on a space mission

When I perform a SARS-CoV-2 experiment, my days begin coordinating with at least one of my laboratory members: we always work in pairs within containment. We describe the experiment step by step, verify that we have all the necessary supplies, confirm and review any procedures, and communicate with facility personnel.

The first thing on the site is that we check multiple meters and monitors to make sure the installation works properly. Then we enter the changing room, where we take off all our street clothes, including jewelry and underwear. We do not want to remove any potentially contaminated clothing or items at the end of the day. "You go in and out of contention like when you were born" is our saying.

We put on scrubs, closed lab shoes, a disposable full-body suit, shoe covers, several pairs of gloves, and a surgical gown. Most importantly, we also put on our air-purifying respirators. This device includes a Batman-style service belt that houses a motor connected to an air filter capable of filtering any infectious agent in the air. Powered by a battery that will last at least six hours, the respirator blows purified air through a tube in a hood that covers my entire head and shoulders. The hood is under positive pressure, so no ambient air can enter my breathing space.

Through the clear plastic face shield I can see that we look like astronauts in space suits. Once fully equipped, we enter the containment facility and proceed to our designated virus culture and animal storage rooms. This whole process has taken between 30 and 45 minutes.

What's inside

The facility itself is a giant vacuum. All air flows from outside to the laboratory. It is expelled through air filters that eliminate any lost infectious agent. The facility is designed to accommodate failure. If one filter fails, there is another, and all work stops until they both work again.

Within this space, our work is divided into rooms where we grow viruses in cells on plastic dishes. There are separate spaces where we house animals that we use to assess how the virus is transmitted and whether our vaccines are working.

When the day is done, the materials we use are either chlorinated or stored safely. All waste is sealed in plastic bags and treated in a high-heat pressurized oven called an autoclave to ensure the remaining virus is dead.

To get out of the laboratory, as we go through several waiting rooms towards the exit, at each stage we remove a layer of gloves and protective equipment. We also regularly spray our suits and respirators with powerful disinfectants. In the last step, we removed the respirator and scrubs and "showered" from the facility. Even the sewage from the shower is boiled for an hour under high pressure to kill any microorganisms.

The only living being to leave the facility is the scientist.

Training and supervision

Many of the safety precautions related to working in a high containment facility occur long before an investigator steps on the site. To gain access to this laboratory, I underwent a thorough police and FBI background check.

I underwent a medical examination and my lung capacity was evaluated. I was vaccinated against the flu. I am sure that when a Covid-19 vaccine is available, I will also receive that vaccine.

A rigorous training and testing process ensured that I know how to handle agents like SARS-CoV-2 safely, as well as things like what to do during a fire, a bomb threat, and even a tornado. Regardless of my more than 10 years of experience working with viruses, everyone who enters the facility receives training from scratch.

All high containment labs in the US USA They are subject to periodic inspections by the US Department of Agriculture. USA, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or both. Once opened, a facility is re-inspected and certified every three years. Meanwhile, inspectors arrive without notice to review all aspects of the facility, including maintenance records, agent inventories, and operating procedures. My university also provides supervision.

Plus, there are a myriad of other security features. One of my colleagues once joked that during a zombie apocalypse, the containment lab would be the best place to hide.

Finally, all of these precautions are in place to help us understand how the SARS-CoV-2 virus is transmitted in animals and determine the optimal vaccine formulation that will prevent transmission. The facility at Penn State, like others across the United States, was built for this type of research so that scientists can respond quickly and safely during a pandemic. Hopefully, the work done by dedicated researchers at these facilities will help end the Covid-19 pandemic sooner rather than later.