This teacher says she may have signed her own death sentence when she voted for Trump in 2016.

Governors across the country are urging the Trump administration to extend National Guard deployments to help with the coronavirus response before another deadline.

In late May, President Trump extended federal funding for National Guard deployments until mid-August, and said at the time that the extension would help "states succeed in their response and recovery efforts."

But to meet Covid-19's security requirements, Air Guard and Army support personnel will have to demobilize no later than Friday, according to a Defense official. That generates alarm among the governors who are preparing for the possibility that an extension will not be granted.

"While we appreciate Administration support in recent months, short-term extensions and last-minute authorizations are adversely affecting and disrupting state plans and operations," the National Association of Governors said in a statement Monday.

"Governors strongly urge the President to authorize an extension of Title 32 today. Unnecessary delays in the extension of Title 32 create significant challenges for states and territories, which are amplified in the midst of a crisis, "the statement said.

Title 32 status provides federal funding for National Guard deployments across the country while allowing those forces to remain under the control of state governors while helping to staff the evidence-based test sites. community, build test kits, among other activities.

CNN reported Friday that the Trump administration is considering an extension. A Defense official told CNN that the Defense Department is waiting for an extension, but is sitting in the White House.