This Terrible Pokemon Rip-Off Is Going To Get Obliterated By Nintendo

Recently discovered fans Capsmon Adventure: Brave Heroes Assemble, a cheeky Pokemon imitation, in the microsoft store. Long-running RPG series has weathered its fair share of copycats, from high-profile transmedia ownership Digimon to the new MMO monster capture game Temtem.

Pokemon Sword and Shield, the most recent entry in the beloved franchise, released in late 2019 with its first expansion pack slated for release later this month. Set in the Galar region, inspired by England, the games introduced new twists at the core. Pokemon formula. Players could explore the Wild Area, an expansive and open landscape where Pokémon roamed freely instead of hiding in tall grass, and during battles, players could oversize their Pokémon with the Dynamax system. Although many of the changes were less dramatic than fans expected, the reception of Pokemon Sword and Shield It was generally positive.

Capsmon Adventure: Brave Heroes AssembleThe description of Microsoft Store is riddled with fine veils Pokemon analogues while the promotional images dispense with all subtlety and feature stolen art from prominent characters in the series, including Ash, Misty and Professor Oak. In one image, the word "Pokémon" is still visible in various places. Released by ANIME GAMES, the title invites players to discover and capture hidden Capsmon, fight friends, and find rare legendary creatures that can be engraved on their Capdex. But, according to Microsoft user Barabasz, the game "it has no real game. The game is played alone, you just need to manage the available resources, which of course can be bought through microtransaction." Capsmon Adventure: Brave Heroes Assemble It is listed in the Microsoft Store and is available for free.

Nintendo has a long history of aggressive repression of copyrighted material, regardless of whether it is used in a commercial product or in a harmless fan game. In March, a creator at Sony Dreams posted a model of Mario character in the game just to get his job beaten with a copyright strike and removed. Prior to that, Nintendo had a strained relationship with influencers on YouTube, repeatedly tagging videos that included the smallest snippets of copyrighted content and claiming advertising revenue.

It is only a matter of time before Nintendo comes to ANIME GAMES, as it should be. While overzealous vigilance from the company of your influential library often hurts your audience, Capsmon Adventure: Brave Heroes Assemble it is more damaging and dangerous to the Nintendo fan base than a stolen music clip or an unlicensed fan game. The game is a shoddy attempt to fool you off guard Pokemon enthusiasts, probably children drawn by the images of Pikachu and Eevee. If there ever was a time for Nintendo to exercise its legal power, it is now. Capsmon Adventure: Brave Heroes Assemble It is not long for this world.

