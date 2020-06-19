This time the team will join in on any protest calls.

PITTSBURGH – Cam Heyward is well versed in the sometimes messy optics associated with taking a stand against social injustice.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end and their teammates clashed in 2017, when a lack of communication with left tackle and Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva left Villanueva on the field in Chicago for the national anthem, while the rest of the Steelers remained in the tunnel. The image, Villanueva with his hand over his heart, the other 52 players on the roster hidden in the dark, became a critical point in the debate about what is and what is not the correct way to protest.

Almost three years later, it still hurts.

"What bothers me about that, what we were trying to do was stay out of the spotlight and it turned upside down," Heyward said Thursday. "Knowing that we were seen as leaving one of our brothers out and letting Al dry (hurts)."

Heyward doesn't care that the Steelers make that mistake again as they prepare for a season like no other. The wave of high-profile protests across the country following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police office prompts professional athletes once again to try to piece together how to use their platform to effect change.

While Heyward, a nine-year veteran and veteran defensive captain, emphasized that everyone has a voice in the locker room, he hopes any public display by the team on the field will be one of unity.

"I think we want to stay together in what we do and what we want to achieve," Heyward said. “Coach (Mike Tomlin) has always told me that if we win the Super Bowl, that is not enough in the city of Pittsburgh. We want to leave lasting change among the community as well. For us, we are going to have those opportunities to expand and be individuals and affect our community (off the field). "

Heyward is confident that the climate in 2020 is more open to honest dialogue compared to 2017, when Kaepernick knelt down to draw attention to police brutality and became a referendum on whether to take that stance during "The Star-Spangled Banner ". "

"It was more difficult (in 2017) because I felt … nobody really paid for the problems Colin was talking about at the time and they were more concerned with what he was doing than his message," Heyward said. “I think this time you see the evidence and you see what I was talking about. It's not like I'm puffing up smoke. These are real problems that affect our communities and this is an opportunity for many people to express themselves. We all have backgrounds and we have all seen these tragedies happen. They have to stop. "

Heyward, 31, married and father of three, whose wife is white, added, "These problems are much more important because my family will have to deal with it for the rest of their lives."

Heyward called for more resources for law enforcement officials and to have a national database that can track complaints against officers.

"If you have a prior complaint, you must file it," Heyward said. "There is no reason for you to go back out there. There should be no reason why the color of my skin or the color of my son's skin or the color of my friend's skin should threaten him."

While Heyward, who said he is in contact with his teammates every day, is confident that social progress can be made, noting the Steelers' decision to close their offices on Friday in honor of Juneteenth, he is slightly less certain. on how the NFL moves forward amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He's entering the final year of his contract, and while he wants to stay in Pittsburgh, there hasn't been much movement when it comes to a possible extension.

"If I have to go to this year thinking it should be my last year, so be it," Heyward said.

Either way, 2020 feels like a last ride. Several younger players, i.e. linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will soon be on the market for raises. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is playing with a rebuilt right elbow at age 38. For a team that has missed the playoffs in the past two seasons, Heyward has realized that a window could close.

"We know that this team will not be the same next year," he said. "I emphasize it a lot. … We have a large group of boys, but some have exceeded their contracts and have to move to larger pastures. This is how the game is … I want everyone to pay as much as they can … whatever this last hurray is, we have to be prepared for it. "

It remains to be seen the last hurray. The NFL and the NFL Players Association are still working out the details on how teams can safely return to business. Heyward, an asthmatic, admits he's still not sure how it will work.

"I know that the NFLPA and the NFL have been working on this for a while," Heyward said. "There are so many different parts that need to be clear before my family and I feel comfortable playing with me."

The Steelers are slated to play in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton in early August. Heyward doesn't see it happen.

"The Hall of Fame game is probably out," he said. "We talked so much about safety and how, why would we want to expose two teams to an extra game a week earlier?"