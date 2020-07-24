This was the perfect start for Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees.

Sometimes these things can be an illusion on television. It appears that a ball is fully hit in real time, but in the slowed-down replay it is seen that it was hit south of the trademark, or to the tip of the barrel. A camera switch displays a cannon shot that is actually just a can of corn. That is what you see. The noise of the crowd muffles what you hear.

This was not artifice. This was Giancarlo Stanton stepping into a 96 mph fastball from Max Scherzer, who for years has been one of the best four or five pitchers in the entire sport. This was Stanton as we saw him so often in Miami: overwhelmed by expectations, with a swing that was both impossibly easy and terribly cruel.

In an instant, you knew what you had: you could listen to it, for example, because the moment of contact coincided with one of the rare moments of silence between Alex Rodríguez and Matt Vasgersian, so CRACK! It was unmistakable and irrefutable. You could see Scherzer's reaction: before he turned around, he knew he wasn't going to like where he landed.

And where it landed: That would be 459 feet away from home plate, in a Nationals Park spot that, even if fans had been welcome, contained a seat that wouldn't have asked you to bring a glove to the park. You don't get many memories that far from the hitter.

This is how Giancarlo Stanton greeted the 2020 season, with a two-run blast on the first at-bat of this 60-game sprint. It is slimmer than it was the last time we saw it in a real game and, more importantly, healthier. There has never been any question about his ability to punish baseballs. When it hits them, they get hit.

"It's the best you can do, starting the game that way," Yankees manager Aaron Boone would say after this short 4-1 victory over the Nationals. "For G to go up and clear it, it's a big blow to the arm when you face the other team's ace and you have your ace on the mound." A great tone maker. "

It was precisely the kind of start the Yankees were looking for. Gerrit Cole had a two-run lead before unleashing his own 97 mph heater, and if it wasn't perfect, it was still pretty cool, a hit in five innings, a bottom of Adam Eaton's … first bang. Aaron Judge had a couple of hits. Tyler Wade made a crazy and impressive career from the first to his home, fleeing.

Even on a day that started with a sobering dose of reality in the COVID-19 era and ended up skipped in a pouring storm, it was as perfect a debut as the Yankees could have asked for, engaging multiple heroes, producing a victory over the champions. defenders, starting the Yankees on their way to the 60 game routine in 66 days to come.

Of all the positive signs, however, none resonate more than Stanton, who added an RBI single later, cleverly pushing a 97-mph Scherzer heater into right field with the bases loaded. We've seen Stanton get off to a good start, yes: Two years ago, in his debut for the Yankees, he hit two home runs on opening day in Toronto. And all too often we've seen a compromised version, especially last year when he was limited to 18 games and 59 at-bats.

The Yankees are going to be terribly good even with a pedestrian version of Stanton, and of course they would pass out if they got close to their 2017 MVP season. But even an average of what Stanton was in his last four years in Miami – .271 /. 366 / .573 – could turn the Yankees from elite to giant. It is a subtle difference, but in October it would be remarkable.

"It was good getting a hit on his fastball," Stanton said. "It's good to be on time for that."

"It was almost as perfect as you can ask for," Cole said when the game was finally called and the Yankees were officially 1-0, and perfection started with a ball that traveled 459 feet and started the season. roaring start.