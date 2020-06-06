This week in the United States would make RFK cry (opinion)

If there's one thing Kennedy couldn't bear, it was the kind of person who spoke to the lowest instincts in the human condition, those thugs willing to play our divisions for personal gain. It could be a small-town sheriff or the president of the United States: Such narrow-mindedness, as he said the week before King's murder, "was contrary to the deepest and most dominant impulses of the American character." The only way to fight them was to use what they lacked: "integrity, truth and honor … generosity and compassion," the traits that he believed could unite even the most disparate of us.

On the night of King's death, Kennedy broke the news to a large crowd of predominantly black supporters in downtown Indianapolis.

"Martin Luther King dedicated his life to love and justice for his fellow man," he said. "For those of you who are black and are tempted to feel full of hatred and mistrust at the injustice of such an act, against all whites, I can only say that I feel the same kind of feeling in my heart."

Then, for the first and only time in his life, he spoke openly about the murder of his own brother, in Dallas, four years earlier: "I had a member of my family killed, but a white man killed him. But we have to do an effort in the United States, we have to make an effort to understand, to go beyond these difficult times. " He quoted Aeschylus's The Oresteia, a passage from the Greek tragedy of acceptance and wisdom that can only be obtained over time, "through the awful grace of God," in surrender.

& # 39; What we need in the United States is not division & # 39;

He was speaking out of time, without notes, his voice low and hesitant. "What we need in the United States is not division; what we need is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence or disorder; but love and wisdom, and compassion among ourselves, and a feeling of justice towards those who they still suffer in our country, whether black or white. " He spoke just under five minutes. "So I will ask you tonight to come home," he concluded, "to pray for the Martin Luther King family, but the most important thing is that you pray for our country, which we all love …"

And that was exactly what happened in Indianapolis; When it was over, the thousands in the crowd headed home. Riots broke out in Washington, DC, and Chicago, but there would be no violence in Indianapolis.

It was, in hindsight, one of the most surprising performances in American history. And for the next two weeks, as fires and looting ravaged more than a hundred American cities, he would continue in his role as the country's impromptu voice of reconciliation, the closest thing he clearly seems to lack today: a leader with the ability to clarify our pain in all its uncomfortable dimensions.

He was terrified of what might happen to this country if such raw and deeply felt pain were allowed to ooze; it would open the door of the American system to a leader who embodies the worst of us, someone willing to go so far as to openly invoke what Kennedy described that spring as "the darkest impulses of the American spirit." It's a haunting description, one that, after what happened this week in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, where hundreds of unarmed protesters were gassed and beaten in clashes with federal police as they cleared the space on the explicit order of the president's attorney general Trump. William Barr feels more urgent than ever.

& # 39; Punishment is not prevention & # 39;

As he continued to campaign for the presidency after King's assassination, Kennedy asked his audience to stop and consider why a young man would feel compelled to set his own neighborhood on fire, calling it "a destructive and self-destructive attempt to assert his worth. " and dignity as a human being. "He questioned the brutality of the police and the National Guard, affirming that" punishment is not prevention. "

And at nearly every stop, from one campaign event to another, he turned the conversation into complicity that white Americans, ignoring their own roles in perpetuating the systemic injustice that tears the country apart, endured recent violence. "There is another type of violence," he explained, "the violence of the institutions: indifference and inaction and slow decline."

At the center of his perspective was a rigid but simple premise. When vulnerable Americans suffer, we all do. "Every time another American takes an American's life unnecessarily," he said the morning after Martin Luther King's death, "the entire nation is degrading."

It certainly feels that way today, more than half a century later. How could the recent murder of George Floyd, a black man who died under the knees of a white police officer in Minneapolis after begging for his life, be characterized as more than just degradation, a lasting and unforgivable shame that burns the soul of the country?

& # 39; A good man gives in when he knows his course is wrong & # 39;

But as Kennedy also reminded us in the weeks after King's murder, anger and rage, however fair they may be, mean nothing without responsibility. "Violence generates violence," he said, "repression brings retaliation." He asked us what he thought we should all demand to see in him: "The question is whether we can find in our midst and in our hearts that leadership of human purpose that recognizes the terrible truths of our existence."

On this note, I had no patience for liars. That was why he had thrown his hat into the ring for the presidency in the first place: He couldn't wait as more and more Americans continued to die in Vietnam, while Lyndon Johnson lied about the victory just around the corner and refused to cut his losses. . "A good man gives in when he knows his course is wrong and he repairs the woes," he said in March. "The only sin is pride."

This was RFK in 1968. Of course, he hadn't always talked like that. Since the beginning of the decade, he had come a long way, especially in racial and economic justice. He was molded, painfully, against his will, by the tragedy: the loss of his beloved older brother and all that they would go through creating their adult lives. Later, she discovered in him a sensitivity that might otherwise have been latent. And the final ingredient, it seemed, was Martin Luther King, the horrible murder of Jr. "Hereafter," Jules Witcover would write in "85 Days," "the private Robert Kennedy that his closest friends professed him to be, not the strident, not the bombastic, but the discreet and sensitive, emerged more and more in his public life as an activist. "

At last he was the person his life had been spent in, the most fully realized version of himself. There would be no possibility of becoming someone else.

After 52 years, more injustice.

Two months after King's murder, on the night he won the California primary, Kennedy was shot at point-blank range with a .22-caliber revolver by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, a 24-year-old Pasadena resident who had been writing for weeks in his notebook, "RFK must die!" It was apparently to support Israel. The fatal bullet hit him just below the right ear. Still, for an amazing 15 minutes, he somehow remained alert. "Everyone is fine?" I ask. When his wife, Ethel, arrived, he caught her gaze and returned her gaze. At last a couple of medical assistants arrived, who lifted him up on his stretcher without warning. "Oh no, no, no," she whispered. Please don't move me. Then he passed out. The next day, June 6, 1968, he was dead.

This week, despite my best efforts, I keep thinking about Bobby Kennedy and George Floyd, looking, without sentimentality, at the final moments of their equally shortened lives.

They were both in agonizing pain. They were both terrified. They were both aware of what was happening to them and at the same time unable to stop it. In their last horrible moments, all they had left to understand was suffering, their degradation that consumed everything.

No one deserves to die violently in the United States. The injustice is that, 52 years later, it takes a lot to remind us of exactly that.