This weekend was marked by protests as anger over racial injustice continues to rise

Some protests were largely peaceful. Others fell into clashes between police and protesters.

Here is a breakdown of the riots.

Portland was already full of tension before the weekend.

Protests there took center stage this month after President Donald Trump sent federal agents into the city to protect federal property, a move that angered local protesters, who see it as an occupation of their city.

The Friday night protests began peacefully, according to the Portland Police Office, which said a crowd had gathered outside federal court to listen to speakers.

Around 11 p.m., people started shaking a fence while others fired fireworks at it, police said. A large group of peaceful protesters appeared to approach the group that was shaking the fence and tried to reduce tension, according to a CNN team at the scene.

Police "attempted to disperse the crowd with various ammunition," the PPB said in a statement. According to police, members of the crowd had gas masks, shields, leaf blowers, power tools, fireworks, and lasers.

Federal agents deployed tear gas and explosions from behind the fence, set up as a barricade between the protesters and the Multnomah County Justice Center, across the street from the federal courthouse, the CNN team reported. Just before officers released the gas, a crowd of peaceful protesters had been singing "Black Lives Matter".

It is unclear whether the police or a federal agency released the gas. Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, tweeted that six DHS officers they were injured on Friday night.

The protesters included the so-called "Moms Wall" and a group of veterans who support Black Lives Matter.

A protester who only provided her first name, Victoria, told CNN that she had joined the protests due to her outrage at the death of George Floyd.

"That is not the America I want to live in," he said. "I just can't sit at home (with) everything that's going on, and I need to stand up and lend my voice to the important work that the black community has been doing all along, and ignored by the mainstream of America and ignored by the institutions that are ".

The protests continued on Saturday night. in a series of tweets , the police told the protesters to disperse, quoting "the violent behavior of the people in the center" and warning that they would deploy tear gas.

Other incidents in the past week have only increased tension in the city. Last weekend, a 53-year-old Navy veteran told CNN that he was hit and sprayed with pepper by law enforcement officers. And on Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was hit by tear gas after he joined the protesters in federal court.

It is unclear which agency deployed tear gas, but Portland police said they did not deploy CS gas, a type of tear gas in common use.

Seattle

Dozens of people were arrested in protests this weekend in Seattle. This week, DHS officials told CNN that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection response team would be dispatched there to stand by to help protect federal facilities.

Forty-seven people were arrested on various charges, including lack of dispersal and obstruction, according to a Seattle police press release on Sunday.

According to that statement, 59 officers were wounded. The injuries included abrasions, bruises, burns, and a torn meniscus.

Protesters threw stones, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers, according to police.

Protesters also entered a construction site at a local courthouse, where they set fire to portable trailers and smashed windows of personal vehicles in the area, police said in a separate statement. Some protesters then moved and broke the windows of various businesses on 12th Avenue.

Louisville, Kentucky

In recent weeks, protesters in Louisville have been protesting the death of Breonna Taylor by police in March, fueled by the Black Lives Matter movement following Floyd's death.

Seventy-six people were arrested Friday night for allegedly blocking a street with barrels full of water, urine and bleach, according to deputy director of the Louisville Metro Police Department, LaVita Chavous. Some protesters allegedly threw water bottles at the police. The charges include assault and disorderly conduct, Chavous said.

On Saturday, a black group calling itself the Not F ** king Around Coalition met in Louisville to demand justice in Taylor's case, according to CNN affiliate WAVE. The group coordinated the event with the Louisville Metro Police Department to maintain security, the group's leader told WAVE.

"We are not here to cause chaos," said John Fitzgerald Johnson. "There have been rumors that we are going to persecute people. Once again, we are simply exercising our constitutional rights to gather and bear arms."

Saturday's protests were largely peaceful, police said. However, three NFAC members suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot and wounded after a firearm was fired, according to LMPD. There are no pending suspects, said LMPD chief Robert Schroeder.

Eleven people were arrested Saturday, LMPD said. The protesters had gone to the Lynn Stadium, police said, where some entered through a gate. Others used cars to block a bridge.

Oakland, California

The protests in Oakland, California began as a peaceful march to show solidarity with Portland protesters, according to CNN affiliate KGO.

But on Saturday night, police declared the protest to be an illegal assembly and asked protesters to disperse after protesters allegedly threw projectiles and pointed "illegal" lasers at officers, according to police.

Protesters tore down barricades in front of the police headquarters, police said. Authorities shared images of a firecracker, blue paint splattered on the side of the building, and a shattered glass door leading to the interior.

"We are using signals and giving vocal orders to the crowd if the assaults continue, chemicals will be deployed." Oakland Police Department said on Twitter

Aurora, Colorado

Aurora has been convulsed by the death of a black man, Elijah McClain, who died last August after a confrontation with Aurora police officers, a case that gained renewed attention amid national anger at the Floyd murder. .

Protests over McClain's death took a violent turn on Saturday when someone drove a vehicle through a crowd of protesters walking down a road, Police said in a tweet.

"We are in contact with that vehicle and we are investigating," police said.

Police told CNN that there were no reports that anyone had been injured by the vehicle.

Police later said that "one protester decided to shoot a gun, hitting at least one other protester." The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Another person went to the hospital with a "friction injury," police said.

"The current Black Lives Matter movement is one of the largest social justice movements in the history of the United States," assistant Apryl Alexander told CNG affiliate KMGH.

"It is creating change," he said. "We are creating laws. We are creating awareness, across the country and around the world, about the problems of police brutality, so they are critical."

Most of the protesters were peaceful, but one group caused "further damage" to a court, police said on Twitter, sharing photos of broken windows and broken fences.

Austin, Texas

The shooting death of a protester overshadowed the protests in Austin on Saturday night.

An adult man, identified by police Sunday night as Garrett Foster, 28, died after firing on protesters, police spokeswoman Katrina Ratcliff said. A suspect is in custody and is cooperating with the police.

Officers were monitoring the protests on Congress Avenue when they were fired shortly before 10 p.m. Local time, Ratcliff said. Police found the victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound, and transported her to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial reports suggest that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached the suspect's vehicle, Ratcliff said, before the suspect shot the victim from inside the vehicle.