This Week's News: Start Your Week Smart

Remembering Stonewall

The modern movement for gay rights was sparked at the stonewall inn. June 28, 1969 – 51 years ago today – a police raid in the gay bar led to a multi-day revolt in New York's Greenwich Village after customer resistance, which included black and Latino trans figures Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.



Supreme Court decisions are coming

SCOTUS is ready to give opinions Monday and Tuesday. Large pending cases involve a Louisiana law require abortion doctors to have admission privileges at a nearby hospital, and if the House of Representatives and a prosecutor can summon President Trump's accounting firm and banks to your financial documents.

NAFTA officially comes to an end

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will enter into force Wednesday, to replace NAFTA. The deal has been praised on both sides of the hallway, and although it is similar to its predecessor, there are some key differences.

Student athletes are closer to receiving payment

A Senate committee in Wednesday It is due to Examine a report by the NCAA Board of Governors on a rule change that allows athletes to take advantage of their names, images, and similarities. The board voted unanimously last year in favor of change and, slowly but surely, the details are be developed.

New job numbers released

June employment report to be released Thursday. May's report found signs that the economy could be recover sooner than expected, but it can be small potatoes. The global recession is worse than experts predicted, and the American economy hass fought amid trade struggles.

Coronavirus case numbers are (still) going up

A CDC projection predicted that the U.S. Could See 130,000 Coronavirus Deaths by Saturdayalthough many states hoped to reopen Fourth of July. Last week I saw cases jump in more than half of the states, affecting holidays.