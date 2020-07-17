Thom Tillis criticized for suggesting that Hispanics are less likely to wear masks and social distance

In an audio clip posted online by PAC super democrat American Bridge Tillis, who is running for reelection this year, said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday: "Just wear the mask out of respect. Now I will tell you that I am not scientist and I'm not a statistician, but one of the concerns we've had more recently is that the Hispanic population now makes up about 44% of positive cases, and we have some concerns that in the Hispanic population we've seen a less consistent adherence to social distancing and wearing a mask. "

"Latinos and African Americans are at higher risk, die at higher rates, and STILL go to work every day because they are essential workers," he tweeted. "Meanwhile, Republican colleagues in Congress are the ones who refuse to wear masks. @ThomTillis – cut the crap."

Gallego wrote in a follow-up cheep "I know because I did. Senator Tillis could never do a full shift at a meatpacking factory. He respects the people who feed the United States."

Public health experts have made it clear that wearing a mask and social distancing are key ways to limit Covid-19 transmission.

Some high-profile Republican leaders, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have repeatedly emphasized the importance of wearing masks, while President Donald Trump, by contrast, rarely urges Americans to wear masks.

A June Pew Research Center survey found that a higher percentage of Hispanic adults said they wore masks most of the time in stores compared to white adults.

Pew reported that 62% of white adults said they had worn a mask in stores and businesses "all or most of the time" in the past month. In contrast, 74% of Hispanic adults, 80% of Asian adults, and 69% of black adults said the same thing.

Andrew Romeo, a spokesman for the Tillis campaign, responded to a request for comment from CNN with a statement saying the senator "has made it clear that there are not enough northern Carolinians of all origins who have worn masks and have constantly defended that all its constituents do it ".

Unlike several elected Republican Party officials in the state, Tillis supported the North Carolina stay-at-home order implemented by Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

Amid the pandemic, Tillis has emphasized the importance of wearing masks and social distancing to contain the spread, and has previously expressed concern that there are still a significant number of people in the state who do not take such measures.

Romeo noted comments by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen and other health experts who emphasize the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on the state's Hispanic population.

"The data is very clear that Covid-19 is having a dramatically disproportionate impact on Latino Hispanics in North Carolina, as it is across the country," Cohen said at a news conference last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that some members of racial and ethnic minority groups face an increased risk of contracting Covid-19 and experiencing serious illness due to "long-standing systemic health and social inequalities." According to CDC data, Hispanic or Latino people have a Covid-19 hospitalization rate that is approximately four times higher than that of non-Hispanic whites.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release last month that "many people in the Hispanic / Latino communities provide essential services and work in industries in which North Carolina is based, such as construction, child care and food processing work is in settings where social estrangement can be challenging, health insurance is not provided and for a sick person staying home could create a significant financial burden These are all factors that may be contributing to the high rate of spread of COVID-19 among Hispanics / LatinX Communities. "

Dr. Viviana S. Martinez-Bianchi, an associate professor at Duke University, expressed concern during the same press conference about "the increasing number of Covid-19 in the Latino community."

"Latinx workers: they are essential to the North Carolina economy," Martinez-Bianchi said, adding: "Coronavirus transmission occurs while you work shoulder to shoulder all day long in your jobs in break rooms and in cars in those who travel together to work without wearing a mask and from there to their homes and their friends, sometimes entire families contract the virus. Therefore, we are now in a very serious situation in which every person in the Latinx community has to take your health as your responsibility and fight this dangerous virus. The authorities can implement measures, but if we are not aware of the importance of wearing the mask, keeping our distance and washing our hands, any measure by the authorities will be useless " .

Romeo said in the campaign statement that "Senator Tillis shares the same concerns that Secretary Mandy Cohen and Dr. Viviana S. Martinez-Bianchi have about how the Latino community has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in North Carolina. "

Romeo went on to say: "The community faces significant challenges, including multi-generational homes that make social distance difficult, and the increased risk of exposure for essential front-line workers who keep our economy running. Government at all levels should help the community in the fight to beat the virus and promote ways to keep residents safe and healthy, which is Senator Tillis' priority. "

CNN has not seen a video or transcript of the entire town hall event.

According to a transcript provided by the senator's exchange campaign from the virtual town hall in which Tillis made the comments that have now drawn criticism, the senator was first asked a question about what can be done with people who don't wear masks. .

The senator replied, "I can tell you that this has been a frustration of mine," and said the day the CDC recommended the use of facial covers, "I started using it. And back then I was a minority."

Tillis was then asked why the police can refuse to impose the use of masks. The senator was not specifically asked about the Hispanic population in North Carolina.

As part of a lengthy response, Tillis replied, "I had a lot of people at the beginning of the process when they said to wear a mask, wash your hands, use a disinfectant for your face, not go out unless necessary. Many people say that was ridiculous And I know this because I'm going to do a survey here in a minute and I'll see how many people will get mad at this call. These are not politicians who tell you what to do, "before saying," the Hispanic population now constitutes about 44% of the positive cases "and" we have some concerns that in the Hispanic population we have observed less consistent adherence to social distancing and wearing a mask. "

The senator went on to say, "I don't know if we would ever have enough cops to go into convenience stores, supermarkets and quote people for doing it, but I really hope we don't have to do that. For me, doctors ask us to do things. They improve our public health and we just have to do it because the sooner we have more people doing it, the sooner we'll see the downward trend in spread and, if you wait, then we have to accept the consequences of our actions. "