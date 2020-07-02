Thomas Macías published that he regretted attending a party. He died of coronavirus the following day.

Thomas Macías, 51, went to a barbecue last month near his community in Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles from Los Angeles.
Soon after the party, he began to feel sick. On June 20, she posted a poignant message on Facebook to warn loved ones about the risks of the virus, her family said.
"I went out a couple of weeks ago … because of my stupidity I endangered the health of my mother and my sisters and my family," he wrote. "This has been a very painful experience. This is not a joke. If you have to go out, wear a mask and practice social distancing … I hope with the help of God, I can survive this."
A friend attended the party while he was sick
Before the barbecue, he was barely out, his brother-in-law Gustavo López told CNN. But he was incredibly social and felt isolated, and decided to visit his friends when the state lifted some restrictions, he added.
"Wherever I went I made friends instantly," Lopez said. "He missed his friends and family. So as soon as some of the restrictions were lifted, he felt free and unfortunately went to this meeting to be with his friends and so this was the result."
A friend who was at the party approached Macías to tell him that he had coronavirus, and was aware of the diagnosis when he attended the meeting, but did not think he could infect anyone because he had no symptoms, López said.
"We understand that a gentleman called him and said 'Hey, he was at the party, I knew it was positive. I didn't tell anyone'," López said. "I think the gentleman was sorry he hadn't told everyone, and was calling the people who were at the party to recommend that they get tested."
Macías was upset but blamed himself for the judgment error, even using his Facebook post to warn friends about the dangers of the virus. About a dozen people who attended the party tested positive, Lopez said.
Riverside County has more than 18,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and around 460 deaths. It has the second highest number of cases in the state after Los Angeles County.