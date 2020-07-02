Thomas Macías published that he regretted attending a party. He died of coronavirus the following day.







Thomas Macías, 51, went to a barbecue last month near his community in Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles from Los Angeles.

Soon after the party, he began to feel sick. On June 20, she posted a poignant message on Facebook to warn loved ones about the risks of the virus, her family said.

"I went out a couple of weeks ago … because of my stupidity I endangered the health of my mother and my sisters and my family," he wrote. "This has been a very painful experience. This is not a joke. If you have to go out, wear a mask and practice social distancing … I hope with the help of God, I can survive this."