Thomas Sowell: Black and minority lives would improve if politicians support charter schools

There was a brief buzz in the media after former Vice President Joe Biden told a black man that if he didn't vote for Biden, he wasn't really black. But this was more than one of Biden's many mistakes.

What really showed how much Biden took the black vote for granted was his announcement that when he becomes president he would have "a teacher-oriented Department of Education" and the charter schools would not receive "a penny of federal money."

Some of us think that schools should be student-oriented. And official statistics show that students from charter schools in Harlem and other low-income minority communities in New York City pass math tests statewide at a rate more than 6 times higher than students in traditional public schools, housed in the same buildings, pass the same test.

Why then is Biden against charter schools? Because teacher unions are against charter schools. And, unlike black voters, teacher unions, with millions of voting members and millions of dollars to donate as contributions to political campaigns, do not automatically lend their support to any of the political parties, without getting something big in return .

Most of the students in charter schools are black or Hispanic, and generally live in low-income communities. Thus, the opposition of teacher unions to charter schools is directly in conflict with the interests of low-income minority students. But low-income minority students don't vote, and their parents don't donate millions of dollars to political campaigns.

In an election year, it is no mystery why many politicians support teacher unions, even if it means sacrificing the education, and the future, of millions of black and Hispanic youth.

Why are teacher unions so opposed to charter schools?

First, most charter school teachers do not belong to teacher unions, while most traditional public school teachers do. Union dues across the country amount to billions of dollars annually.

Although charter schools are a small part of the educational landscape, their enrollment is growing much faster than enrollment in traditional public schools. From 2001 to 2016, enrollment in traditional public schools grew 1 percent. But enrollment in charter schools grew 571 percent.

In New York City, there are more than 50,000 students on waiting lists to enter charter schools. If they transfer to charter schools, in a city where per-pupil spending exceeds $ 20,000 a year, that means a transfer of more than $ 1 billion a year from traditional public schools to charter schools.

Such transfers have been blocked in many ways, both legally and illegally. In various cities across the country, there are school buildings that have been empty for years. But the use of charter schools has been blocked. In some cases, the buildings have been demolished, ensuring that no charter school can use them to enroll students who are on waiting lists.

In 2019, California passed radical laws against charter schools, closely following the agenda of teacher unions. Similar agendas are being promoted in other parts of the country.

Various opinion polls have shown that blacks have a more favorable disposition towards charter schools than the general population. Parents of children in these schools have already seen the best results from charter schools. But how many other people, inside and outside minority communities, know the full facts is a great question.

My recently published book, "Charter Schools and Their Enemies" has over 50 pages of data, comparing student test scores at more than one hundred schools in New York City, cited by name. These are all charter schools and traditional public schools located together in the same buildings and serving the same communities. But charter school students score overwhelmingly better.

Other data from other sources tell the same story. In 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that "while the majority of New York students attending traditional public schools are not proficient in mathematics or English language arts (ELA), the majority of charter school students Yes they are".

In 2013, a Harlem charter school had a higher percentage of fifth-grade students passing the math test than any other fifth-grade student in all of New York State. That included, as the New York Times put it, "even their counterparts in the whiter and wealthier suburbs, Scarsdale and Briarcliff Manor."

While the concrete facts are on the side of charter schools, rhetoric and politics favor traditional unionized public schools. It all depends on how many of the facts reach how many parents of minority groups, and how many other people who still believe that schools should serve the interests of students, rather than the interests of teacher unions.

What is at stake could not be greater for minority youth, for whom a decent education is often their best chance for a better life.

