Thomas Sowell: black success blocked by enemies of charter schools

For decades, there has been widespread anxiety about how, when, or if the educational test score gap between white and non-white youth might close. But that gap has already been closed by the Success Academy network of charter schools in New York City.

Its predominantly black and Hispanic students already pass math and English tests at a higher rate than any school district in the state. That includes predominantly white and Asian school districts where parental income is a multiple of what it is among Success Academy students.

New York charter school students are predominantly black and Hispanic, and live in low-income neighborhoods. In 2019, most students in city public schools did not pass the state tests for math and English. But most of the city's charter schools passed both subjects.

Such charter school results undermine theories of genetic determinism, claims of cultural bias in testing, and claims that racial "integration" is necessary for blacks to achieve educational parity with whites.

