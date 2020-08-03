those who make the final decisions of parents about the reopening of schools

Governor Andrew Cuomo stressed Monday that New York parents should feel "comfortable" with the plans to reopen the schools, as he considered them "final decision makers" on the matter.

New York's 700 districts had to submit their plans for returning to school to the Cuomo office last Friday, and the governor said he "will make a determination later this week" on the reopening of his coronavirus-induced closures. In the state COVID-19 infection rate

But, Cuomo said during a press conference in Manhattan: "Just because a district comes up with a plan doesn't mean that if we reopen the school, the parents will come or the teachers will come … it's not going to happen that way." "

"They are not going to trust the school district," Cuomo said, adding: "Just because the school district says," You shouldn't worry about your child's public health, "that's not enough."

Cuomo explained that he has been talking to parents who have many questions, including about testing for coronavirus in schools.

"They have questions and they need answers and the time is short," he said. "Parents are going to make the decision."

The governor said some of the school district reopening plans submitted to the state are difficult to navigate.

"Look at some of these plans, they are indecipherable," Cuomo said, urging school districts to start arguing with parents.

Of parents, Cuomo said, "they have to feel comfortable and they should feel comfortable because they are the decision makers here."

New York City's de Blasio administration presented a 32-page plan to state officials on Friday and a senior Cuomo official on Sunday said it is more like "a blueprint" than a comprehensive plan.

When asked by a reporter about the city plan, Cuomo said he did not know the status of individual school plans because the state Department of Education is reviewing them.

"My point is that this is not going to be between the school district and the state or the school district and the state Department of Education," said the governor. "This is between the school district and the parents."

He said he hasn't heard enough "about parental concerns and parental involvement."

Cuomo added: "I am not going to allow any school to open if we don't have a safe environment. That is not going to happen and I think New Yorkers know that."

"If it is clearly not safe, then it will not be approved," Cuomo said.

Cuomo explained, "I trust parents more than anyone and I don't care if a school district says to reopen. If they don't have a good plan to reopen, neither children nor teachers will come."

New York schools will not open if the rate of coronavirus infection increases or if a school district does not have an "acceptable" plan, according to Cuomo.

"I think the unacceptable plan will be determined more by parents and teachers," he said, noting: "If the school does not have a safe plan, we will not allow it to be opened."

Additional reports by Bernadette Hogan