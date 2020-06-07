Thousands cross New York's Brooklyn Bridge as George Floyd protests continue

After more than a week of George Floyd protests, thousands of New Yorkers gathered on Saturday for another day of protests against police brutality and racial equality in the United States.

Despite the city's curfew, which happens on Sunday night, police forces have been dealing with riots at times, mainly after 8 p.m.

Protesters remained peaceful throughout the afternoon on Saturday and thousands could be seen crossing the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan during a march.

Tensions had already escalated in the city before Floyd's death in police custody on May 25. The coronavirus pandemic has left at least 17,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands unemployed, and most of the Big Apple remains closed under closure restrictions.

THOUSANDS OF PROTESTORS MEET IN DC FOR THE GREATEST GEORGE FLOYD DEMONSTRATION

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday that two police officers were suspended without pay due to misconduct during the recent protests.

NYC PROTEST ORGANIZER THREATENS TO TAKE VIOLENCE TO DIAMANTE DISTRICT: "GASOLINE … IS TOTALLY CHEAP"

Most nights have ended with mass arrests after protesters broke the curfew, forcing police officers to detain protesters. More than 2,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, according to The New York Times.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has lobbied for choking to be banned, along with other new legislative measures including making hate-based 911 calls a hate crime and revealing previous disciplinary records of police officers .

Protests are expected to continue throughout the weekend.