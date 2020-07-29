Thousands line up to pay tribute to Lewis despite Covid's heat and precautions

US Representative John Lewis is in the state at the United States Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 28.
Members of the public view the coffin of United States Representative John Lewis while he is in the state at the United States Capitol on Tuesday, July 28. The public hearing is taking place outside due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jaquenette Ferguson of Oxon Hill, Maryland, takes a photo along with a portrait of Lewis near the steps of the Capitol.
Lewis celebrates a memorial service while in state at the United States Capitol on Monday, July 27.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, visits Lewis' coffin with his wife, Jill, on Monday.
People wait at the base of the United States Capitol to pay their respects to John Lewis on Monday.
People pay their respects to Lewis at the United States Capitol. The masks say "good trouble," which refers to one of Lewis's favorite sayings. "Never, never be afraid to make noise and get into trouble, necessary trouble," he tweeted in 2018.
A military honor guard carries Lewis's coffin at the Capitol Rotunda.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, visit Lewis' coffin on the steps of the United States Capitol on Monday.
The American flag flies at half-staff outside the Capitol.
The coffin covered with the Lewis flag is brought to the Capitol.
A security guard looks out at the Capitol Rotunda.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speak at a ceremony Monday before Lewis's coffin hit the Capitol.
A hearse carrying Lewis' coffin drives Monday at Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House.
People gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza to watch Lewis' funeral procession.
People in Montgomery, Alabama, wait in line to see Lewis's body at the State Capitol on Sunday, July 26.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey stands at the door as military bearers carry Lewis's coffin on Sunday.
Lewis' coffin is pulled by a horse-drawn carriage over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday.
The horse-drawn carriage crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
An Alabama state soldier salutes Lewis's coffin in Selma.
A man places flower petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge before Lewis's coffin was pierced.
The Rev. Darryl Caldwell speaks as Lewis rests at rest during a service in Troy, Alabama, Saturday, July 25. Lewis was born on the outskirts of Troy.
Members of the fraternity sing in front of Lewis' coffin at the service in Troy.
People take free masks when they arrive at the memorial service in Troy.
Lewis's sister Rosa Mae Tyner speaks during the Trojan service.
Mourners sing during the Trojan service.