Thousands line up to pay tribute to Lewis despite Covid's heat and precautions

Say goodbye to John Lewis US Representative John Lewis is in the state at the United States Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 28.

Say goodbye to John Lewis Members of the public view the coffin of United States Representative John Lewis while he is in the state at the United States Capitol on Tuesday, July 28. The public hearing is taking place outside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Say goodbye to John Lewis Jaquenette Ferguson of Oxon Hill, Maryland, takes a photo along with a portrait of Lewis near the steps of the Capitol.

Say goodbye to John Lewis Lewis celebrates a memorial service while in state at the United States Capitol on Monday, July 27.

Say goodbye to John Lewis Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, visits Lewis' coffin with his wife, Jill, on Monday.

Say goodbye to John Lewis People wait at the base of the United States Capitol to pay their respects to John Lewis on Monday.

Say goodbye to John Lewis People pay their respects to Lewis at the United States Capitol. The masks say "good trouble," which refers to one of Lewis's favorite sayings. "Never, never be afraid to make noise and get into trouble, necessary trouble," he tweeted in 2018.

Say goodbye to John Lewis A military honor guard carries Lewis's coffin at the Capitol Rotunda.

Say goodbye to John Lewis Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, visit Lewis' coffin on the steps of the United States Capitol on Monday.

Say goodbye to John Lewis The American flag flies at half-staff outside the Capitol.

Say goodbye to John Lewis The coffin covered with the Lewis flag is brought to the Capitol.

Say goodbye to John Lewis A security guard looks out at the Capitol Rotunda.

Say goodbye to John Lewis House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speak at a ceremony Monday before Lewis's coffin hit the Capitol.

Say goodbye to John Lewis A hearse carrying Lewis' coffin drives Monday at Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House.

Say goodbye to John Lewis People gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza to watch Lewis' funeral procession.

Say goodbye to John Lewis People in Montgomery, Alabama, wait in line to see Lewis's body at the State Capitol on Sunday, July 26.

Say goodbye to John Lewis Alabama Governor Kay Ivey stands at the door as military bearers carry Lewis's coffin on Sunday.

Say goodbye to John Lewis Lewis' coffin is pulled by a horse-drawn carriage over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday.

Say goodbye to John Lewis The horse-drawn carriage crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Say goodbye to John Lewis An Alabama state soldier salutes Lewis's coffin in Selma.

Say goodbye to John Lewis A man places flower petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge before Lewis's coffin was pierced.

Say goodbye to John Lewis The Rev. Darryl Caldwell speaks as Lewis rests at rest during a service in Troy, Alabama, Saturday, July 25. Lewis was born on the outskirts of Troy.

Say goodbye to John Lewis Members of the fraternity sing in front of Lewis' coffin at the service in Troy.

Say goodbye to John Lewis People take free masks when they arrive at the memorial service in Troy.

Say goodbye to John Lewis Lewis's sister Rosa Mae Tyner speaks during the Trojan service.