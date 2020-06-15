Thousands of black transgender people demonstrate in national protests

"I believe in my power," he said, as people in the crowd echoed the words. "I believe in your power. I believe in our power. I believe in black trans power."

The Black Trans Lives Matter rally in New York, one of many across the country, came after the murder of two black trans women: Dominique "Rem & # 39; Mie" Fells, 27, of Philadelphia, and Riah Milton, 25, from Cincinnati, Ohio. last week.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 14 murders of transgender and non-gender-conforming people have been reported, including Fells and Milton. But the number of deaths of trans people is probably not counted, the Human Rights Campaign said in its report on violence against transgender people in the US. USA In 2019.

It also followed the Trump administration's announcement that it is removing an Obama-era regulation that prohibits discrimination in healthcare against transgender patients.

Aimed and focused on black trans women, the Sunday march and rally in New York gave transgender and non-conforming people an opportunity to mourn lost lives and voice their demand for justice and fair treatment.

"We can't talk about trans people when they die," Eliel Cruz, one of the co-organizers of the event and director of communications for the New York Anti-Violence Project, told CNN. "But what are we actively and intentionally doing to create space for them to be safe and well?"

Protesters dressed in white as a nod to black history

Protesters dressed in white and were asked to march in silence for the first part of Sunday's march.

Rally co-organizer Fran Tirado explained that this decision was made as a nod to black history. In 1917, nearly 10,000 protesters in New York City dressed in white while participating in the NAACP Silent Protest Parade, one of the first public demonstrations of the civil rights of black Americans.

"We felt it was a really powerful way of thinking about our action in relation to many others and how thinking about the metaphor of a similar silence amounts to death and how everything comes together," said Tirado, a bizarre writer and producer, to CNN.

The organizing role in times of civil unrest has been most often played by the same black and brown people who face violence and abuse, Tirado said.

For Sunday organizers, a group made up primarily of queer people of color, both black and non-black, it was important that organizing work be done by non-trans people, keeping the focus on trans partner activists and organizations.

"This collective of people is particularly powerful because it is modeling what is possible when you have allies and people who care and also want to make sure they are building something that speaks to the hearts of the real people they represent," Willis told CNN on an interview. "Very often that does not happen."

Melania Brown, the sister of Layleen Polanco, was one of the speakers at the New York rally on Sunday. Polanco, a transgender AfroLatinx woman, died in June 2019 while in solitary confinement following an epileptic seizure on Riker & # 39; s Island.

"Black trans lives matter," Brown told the crowd. "My sister's life mattered. All the loved ones we have lost, all these beautiful girls we have lost. There are important lives. We have to protect them."

The partners in the protest were all trans-based support organizations

While Sunday's protest came in response to the Fells and Milton murders, organizers emphasized the need to fight for trans lives beyond seeking post-mortem justice.

Like Fells and Milton, the majority of trans people killed are black women. Ninety-one percent of reported murders of trans and gender non-conforming people in 2019 were black women, and 81% were under the age of 30, according to the Human Rights Campaign, which tracks reported murders.

Violence against the transgender community is often underreported or misreported, as a result of authorities, media reports and family members misidentifying the dead, the Human Rights Campaign said.

Deadnaming is the term used to refer to the use of a trans person's birth name instead of their chosen name, as has been the case with Riah Milton, who was named and fathered by the Butler County Sheriff's Office at a conference release last Thursday. CNN has contacted the sheriff's office, which is handling the case, to request comment.

All partners in the Sunday protest are trans-based support organizations that provide immediate and long-term assistance to trans people, organizers said.

The Okra Project offers free meals to trans and gender nonconforming people who are experiencing food insecurity. Gays and lesbians living in a transgender society (G.L.I.T.S) facilitate assistance, including healthcare and housing, for transgender sex workers. The organization is approaching its $ 1 million fundraising goal after an increase in donations, said Ceyenne Doroshow, founder of G.L.I.T.S, on Sunday.

Solidarity at the national level

New York City was not the only place where trans and allied activists mobilized.

In Los Angeles on Sunday, an estimated 25,000 people marched through Hollywood during an All Black Lives Matter protest, CNN affiliate KTLA reported. The march was to honor Tony McDade, a transgender black man who was shot by a Tallahassee police officer last week.

Protesters carried rainbow flags and balloons, as an airplane overloaded a "Black Lives Matter" banner.

"The protest is a direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism and all forms of oppression," said the LGBTQIA Black Advisory Council Council, which organized the protest, on its website.

A group of people in Chicago organized a March for Change this weekend. They demanded justice for victims of police brutality, as well as a reclassification of violence against transgender people as hate crimes, reported WLS, a CNN affiliate.

In Boston, thousands chanted "without justice, without peace, without anti-trans violence on our streets" as they marched from Franklin Park to Nubian Square, reported CNV affiliate WCVB.

"We know that black people are vulnerable, especially vulnerable in this society, and especially trans people and trans black people," protester Khery Petersen-Smith told WCVB. "So I think it is important that we all show up and build solidarity."