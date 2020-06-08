Thousands of George Floyd protesters in Los Angeles will not be charged for violating the curfew, prosecutors say

Los Angeles prosecutors announced Monday that they will not press charges against protesters who violated the city's curfew and other police orders to disperse during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

City attorney Mike Feuer said his office will develop an alternative court that will not punish those cited for violating the curfew or failing to obey orders to abandon the protests.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said she will not press charges in protest minor crime cases in other parts of Los Angeles County.

The announcement came amid protests across the country against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of Floyd's death while in police custody. Los Angeles saw the largest number of protest arrests in the United States tracked by The Associated Press, which had more than 10,000 people arrested across the country.

Los Angeles police and sheriff's agents arrested more than 3,000 people during days of largely peaceful protests. Most of the dates occurred in Los Angeles for violating the curfew or the dispersal orders.

The city imposed curfews for five nights, and the county and surrounding cities ordered people to stay home for several nights amid protests that sometimes turned into looting and violence.

The city ended its curfew after the United States Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of Black Lives Matter for removing First Amendment guarantees for political protest and freedom of movement.

Feuer did not provide details on how he would handle the cases, but said that there would be some kind of forum to bring protesters together with the police and others to "create an environment where participants really listen to each other."

Prosecutors said they would continue to be charged with looting, robbery, vandalism and any type of violence. Lacey has already charged more than 60 people with crimes related to the protests, most for looting.

The decision not to press charges followed a weekend of peaceful protests that continued on Monday with funeral-style car processions in Floyd's memory through southern California.

The processions were expected to culminate in a memorial service in downtown Los Angeles for Floyd. A final public visit to Floyd took place Monday at a Houston church; His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities announced Sunday that California National Guard troops were being withdrawn from California cities that had asked them to back up the police.

"After nearly a week assisting civil authorities on the streets of California, soldiers from the California National Guard will begin the transition back to their home stockpiles," the Guard said in a statement.

Associated Press contributed to this report..