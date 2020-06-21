Thousands of jobs were lost this week. This is where

Large companies are reducing their number of employees as a result of the pandemic. These are some of the largest companies that announced workplace cuts last week.
"If it weren't for Covid-19 and its devastating effects, we wouldn't be introducing Chapter 11," he said. "We hope to have substantial financing with a path towards restructuring our balance sheet and operations to ensure a resilient future."
The company permanently closed more than 100 gyms in the United States, resulting in an undetermined number of layoffs. The company "cannot provide details on the number of employees affected by the difficult decisions that were made during this time," it said in a statement to CNN Business.
Similarly, the owner of the New York Sports Club and several other gyms located predominantly on the East Coast revealed that he laid off much of his 7,000-person workforce due to the gym's temporary closure.
AT&T
Communications Workers of America says the job cuts will reach 3,400 technicians and administrative staff, as well as 1,300 additional workers at AT&T Mobility and Cricket Wireless stores.
The company had 244,000 employees as of March 31, so a reduction of 4,700 employees would represent a 2% decrease in its global staff.
Hilton
"Never in Hilton's 101-year history has our industry faced a global crisis that takes travel to a virtual standstill," CEO Christopher Nassetta said in a press release, adding that he was "devastated" by the decision.
HSBC
Thursday's announcement is a follow-up to the layoffs it halted in March to reduce employee uncertainty and protect their ability to serve customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Covid-19 crisis has paralyzed the bank, which is embarking on one of the deepest restructuring programs in its history. HSBC's earnings fell 48% to $ 3.2 billion in the first quarter, compared to the previous year, and set aside billions of dollars to cover credit losses from the pandemic.
– CNN Business's Chris Isidore and Hanna Ziady contributed to this report.