Thousands of jobs were lost this week. This is where

Just look at the latest figures: Another 1.5 million US workers applied for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, for a total of more than 45 million Americans who have done so. first time since mid-year. March.

Large companies are reducing their number of employees as a result of the pandemic. These are some of the largest companies that announced workplace cuts last week.

Mid-range 24 Hour Fitness chain gyms kicked off the week with a Chapter 11 presentation. CEO Tony Ueber explicitly blamed the temporary shutdowns caused by Covid-19 in a statement Monday.

"If it weren't for Covid-19 and its devastating effects, we wouldn't be introducing Chapter 11," he said. "We hope to have substantial financing with a path towards restructuring our balance sheet and operations to ensure a resilient future."

The company permanently closed more than 100 gyms in the United States, resulting in an undetermined number of layoffs. The company "cannot provide details on the number of employees affected by the difficult decisions that were made during this time," it said in a statement to CNN Business.

Similarly, the owner of the New York Sports Club and several other gyms located predominantly on the East Coast revealed that he laid off much of his 7,000-person workforce due to the gym's temporary closure.

Town Sports International ( CLUB ) He said in a regulatory filing on Monday that "the scope and duration of the interruption of our operations has substantially reduced our cash flow." Town has around 200 gyms, including Sports Club brand locations in Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

AT&T

The telecommunications giant is closing 250 stores and cutting several thousand jobs, according to one of its unions.

Communications Workers of America says the job cuts will reach 3,400 technicians and administrative staff, as well as 1,300 additional workers at AT&T Mobility and Cricket Wireless stores.

The company had 244,000 employees as of March 31, so a reduction of 4,700 employees would represent a 2% decrease in its global staff.

AT&T ( T ) it would not confirm the staff reduction numbers cited by the CWA. The company, which owns CNN, said the cuts were necessary because of customers' preferences for staying away from "legacy" products, such as landlines, and in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hilton

Hilton ( HLT ) Hotels said Tuesday it will lay off 2,100 employees, or about 22% of its corporate workforce, as the lingering effects of the coronavirus continue to depress demand for corporate and leisure travel.

"Never in Hilton's 101-year history has our industry faced a global crisis that takes travel to a virtual standstill," CEO Christopher Nassetta said in a press release, adding that he was "devastated" by the decision.

Covid-19 destroyed the global tourism industry, resulting in temporary hotel closings, border restrictions, and flight reductions. Large hotel chains were some of the biggest victims, including rivals. Marriott ( SEA ) and Hyatt ( H ) . Both companies announced licenses and layoffs in recent months.

HSBC

The banking giant resumed plans to cut 35,000 jobs, or roughly 15% of its global workforce, and said the coronavirus pandemic has made the revision it announced earlier this year even more urgent.

Thursday's announcement is a follow-up to the layoffs it halted in March to reduce employee uncertainty and protect their ability to serve customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 crisis has paralyzed the bank, which is embarking on one of the deepest restructuring programs in its history. HSBC's earnings fell 48% to $ 3.2 billion in the first quarter, compared to the previous year, and set aside billions of dollars to cover credit losses from the pandemic.

– CNN Business's Chris Isidore and Hanna Ziady contributed to this report.